Saegertown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

27 First News

New Castle races past Farrell to remain unbeaten

For the Red Hurricanes, Isaiah Boice had a game-high 29 points with 10 rebounds while Nick Wallace added 10. For the Red Hurricanes, Isaiah Boice had a game-high 29 points with 10 rebounds while Nick Wallace added 10. Boardman boutiques Ivory & Birch and La Ti Da Boutique …. As...
NEW CASTLE, PA
venangoextra.com

Kennerdell man to join state police

Timothy Hummel, a resident of Kennerdell, is among the 102 cadets who have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Hummel has been assigned to the Montoursville region and will report for duty on Jan. 3. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it...
KENNERDELL, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Transformer Failure Blamed for Downtown Erie Power Outage

Many downtown Erie residents and businesses have been left in the dark due to a transformer issue. Gannon University, which lost power to most of the campus, said a transformer failure near Cathedral Prep is to blame, according to a message sent to students and staff. Penelec's outage map shows...
ERIE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
NEW CASTLE, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania

When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Five generations of females, including Beatrice Turner who recently turned 100! Pictured: Beatrice Turner, Judith Corbett, Michele Hartzell, Shelby Hartzell, and Eleanor White. Photo by Michelle Turk. Submitted by Shelby Hartzell. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Closure in Western New York Slows Down Truckers

Interstate 90 remains closed in western New York with officials saying most roads in the area are still impassable. The closure has a major effect in the region, limiting travel in and out of northwestern Pennsylvania. Truckers passing through Erie said the road closure slowed them down significantly, forcing them...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX43.com

Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash

At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

