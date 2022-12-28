Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Zero in the First? No Problem as Sheffield Rallies Past Smethport; Owens, Farrell Beat Redbank Valley Dec. 27
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield did the unthinkable getting shutout in the first quarter but finding a way to rally and beat Smethport, 45-36, in the opening round of the Sheffield Sports Boosters Christmas Tournament. The Wolverines trailed 12-0 at the end of eight minutes of action and were down...
27 First News
New Castle races past Farrell to remain unbeaten
For the Red Hurricanes, Isaiah Boice had a game-high 29 points with 10 rebounds while Nick Wallace added 10. For the Red Hurricanes, Isaiah Boice had a game-high 29 points with 10 rebounds while Nick Wallace added 10. Boardman boutiques Ivory & Birch and La Ti Da Boutique …. As...
Unbeaten Greenville tops reigning 2A champs Neshannock in thriller
Grace Cano led the Trojans with 20 points while Josie Lewis added nine.
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
venangoextra.com
Kennerdell man to join state police
Timothy Hummel, a resident of Kennerdell, is among the 102 cadets who have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Hummel has been assigned to the Montoursville region and will report for duty on Jan. 3. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it...
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
Local schools face extensive water damage
Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes.
erienewsnow.com
Transformer Failure Blamed for Downtown Erie Power Outage
Many downtown Erie residents and businesses have been left in the dark due to a transformer issue. Gannon University, which lost power to most of the campus, said a transformer failure near Cathedral Prep is to blame, according to a message sent to students and staff. Penelec's outage map shows...
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
The house, at 1210 Robbins Avenue, was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor's website.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle
NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
New auto store opening in Boardman
Cheddar Auto is located off of Market Street in Boardman.
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
Creative Classroom Contest: Sharpsville teacher utilizes social-emotional learning
Our third winner is Dr. Jennifer Toney, who teaches at Sharpsville Elementary School in Mercer County.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at local Sheetz
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station. The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Sheetz, 499 Evans City Road, Butler, for the Dec. 28 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania
When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Five generations of females, including Beatrice Turner who recently turned 100! Pictured: Beatrice Turner, Judith Corbett, Michele Hartzell, Shelby Hartzell, and Eleanor White. Photo by Michelle Turk. Submitted by Shelby Hartzell. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Closure in Western New York Slows Down Truckers
Interstate 90 remains closed in western New York with officials saying most roads in the area are still impassable. The closure has a major effect in the region, limiting travel in and out of northwestern Pennsylvania. Truckers passing through Erie said the road closure slowed them down significantly, forcing them...
FOX43.com
Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
butlerradio.com
One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash
At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
