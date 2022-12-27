ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Thomas Leon O’Neal

Manteo, NC – Thomas Leon O’Neal was born in Manteo, North Carolina on June 5, 1938. He was the older of two sons of the late Benjamin Sheldon O’Neal and Arretta Midgett O’Neal. He went home to Glory on Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at his home in Manteo, NC.
Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26

Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1

Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum

Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department

A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Dare’s business of tourism explained at Rodanthe meeting

In Rodanthe, Dare County tourism officials provided information about the business of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau before launching into an explanation of the proposed Event Center. Tim Cafferty, Tourism Board chairman, and Lee Nettles, Visitors Bureau executive director, made back-to-back presentations in early December....
