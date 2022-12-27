Read full article on original website
Thomas Leon O’Neal
Manteo, NC – Thomas Leon O’Neal was born in Manteo, North Carolina on June 5, 1938. He was the older of two sons of the late Benjamin Sheldon O’Neal and Arretta Midgett O’Neal. He went home to Glory on Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at his home in Manteo, NC.
Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26
Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1
Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum
Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department
A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Newport News Wednesday evening.
Candlelight vigil honors slain Hampton woman; Husband wanted for murder
Around 6 p.m., family and friends joined together in the neighborhood where she was killed to share kind words about Tivona.
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on W. Pembroke Ave. identified: Hampton Police
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton identified, according to Hampton Police
Man dies in overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton
Police say a man died following an overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton.
Vehicle theft may be connected to Portsmouth murder: Police
On December 5, officers responded to Bay Area Movers Inc., located on Victory Court, for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Volunteers continue to search for missing persons despite the holidays
The families of people reported missing are having an especially difficult holiday season with a loved one missing from the dinner table, but one nonprofit isn't giving up hope.
Motorcyclist dies, another man injured in Newport News crash
On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash in the area of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. It involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Police investigating triple shooting in Norfolk
There was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of East 26th Street in Norfolk Friday night. News 3 is working to get details from police about what the incident involved.
Dare’s business of tourism explained at Rodanthe meeting
In Rodanthe, Dare County tourism officials provided information about the business of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau before launching into an explanation of the proposed Event Center. Tim Cafferty, Tourism Board chairman, and Lee Nettles, Visitors Bureau executive director, made back-to-back presentations in early December....
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
