Yardbarker
The Braves will receive a boost for their farm system after losing Dansby Swanson
After Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs, the Braves are set to receive a boost to their farm system, which is probably the worst in baseball right now. The Braves are likely to receive a compensation pick in the first round for losing Swanson’s services after tendering him a qualifying offer, and should net a pick unless they sign a free agent that also received a qualifying offer:
Yardbarker
Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece
Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
Who will Braves target next if they make a move? Could if be a familiar name in Atlanta?
John and Hugh are joined by Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley and the three discuss the potential of the club making another move this off-season and if it would be for a shortstop.
FOX Sports
Braves sign new C Sean Murphy to $73 million, 6-year deal
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million.
Yardbarker
The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold
Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
Yardbarker
Braves bolster bullpen, acquire Lucas Luetge in trade with Yankees
Diaz pitched in Double-A Mississippi in 2022, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.08 ERA and four saves over 49 games. Durbin split time between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season, where he hit .241 over 105 games. The Braves shouldn’t miss either too terribly, so let’s get to the prize of the deal.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 29. White was a three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner during his 17-year career. The Blue Jays outfielder made one of the greatest catches in postseason history in Game 3 of the 1992 World Series, robbing the Braves' David Justice of an extra-base hit at the center-field wall with a snag that drew comparisons to Willie Mays’ iconic play in the ‘54 Fall Classic. Toronto went on to win the first of two straight World Series titles. White won a third ring with the Marlins in '97.
Yardbarker
Dodgers sign J.D. Martinez to $10 million, one-year deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they have signed designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal worth $10 million. The deal with the 12-year major league veteran was widely reported last week. He spent five seasons in Boston, was named an All-Star five times and helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on remaining offseason moves
Despite the exciting news last night of Sean Murphy inking an extension with the team, the Braves have been one of the quieter teams this offseason. They did make the trade to acquire Murphy with the Athletics, but they’ve spent less than $3 million on free agents thus far, and while the team doesn’t have many glaring needs, shortstop and left field could have been upgraded in some capacity.
