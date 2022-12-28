Ranallo’s skill looks to guide Royals to first-ever state boys hockey tournament

Royals senior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo wasn’t alive when the Rogers boys hockey team played its first game in 2003.

The Royals haven’t made the state tournament in program history, but Ranallo is a reason why the team can take a major step towards qualifying for the 2023 Class 2A boys state hockey tournament in March.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Ranallo made program history when he became the all-time leading scorer for the Royals with two goals and an assist in No. 8 Rogers 6-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville. Ranallo has 63 goals and 62 assists for a grand total of 125 points, surpassing former Royals defenseman Nick Jensen, who now plays for the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

Ranallo said he wouldn’t have broken the scoring record if it weren’t for his teammates and coaches.

“I didn’t know at first, but then a bunch of people started texting me,” Ranallo said. “I saw it on Instagram and it still hasn’t sunk in. Once I get older, it will. It’s a big honor.

Ranallo started playing hockey as a young child. His father, Paul Ranallo, put him in hockey at a very young age. As a player, Sam describes himself as crafty and smart with the puck.

“My hockey IQ’s good,” he said. “I’m able to make plays and gel with my teammates well.”

Ranallo cracked the Royals varsity roster during the COVID abbreviated 2020-21 season, which was his sophomore year. He had a breakout first season, scoring 21 goals and assisting on 26 more for 47 points in 20 games, averaging 2.35 points per game. He also finished +17 and scored six power-play goals and 16 points on the man advantage. Sam stayed disciplined as well, as he only received one minor penalty all year for a total of two penalty minutes.

Last season, Ranallo and the Royals won the Northwest Suburban Conference title. He played in all but one game for a total of 26 games. Statistically, he was better than the previous season, finishing with 28 goals and 34 assists for a total of 62 points, averaging 2.3 points per game. He finished last season with 12 penalty minutes and finished the season +27. Unfortunately for Rogers, the Royals lost 4-2 to eventual Class 2A runner-up Maple Grove in the Section 8-2A championship game on Thursday, March 3, at Cornerstone Automotive Arena in Elk River.

Rogers head coach Dave Brown said Sam keeps improving every day. Sam reminds Brown of former Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk, who is regarded as one of the best playmakers in NHL history and won two Stanley Cups.

“In three years, when you add up that many days over the course of his hockey career, you’re going to be left with the results you dream of,” Brown said. “He’s a relentless worker. He refuses to be denied and he can score in many different ways. When you have the creative mind and the work ethic that he has, the points are going to pile up when you don’t even expect it. The coaches joke a lot sometimes when he has a bad game, but on the stats sheet, he still has three points. He’s a magician with his stick. He’s a 200-foot player and he’s a winner.”

Royals senior defenseman and co-captain Chase Cheslock has played with Sam his entire life. One memory of playing with him came when the Rogers bantam 2A team won the section championship during their freshman year to advance to the state tournament.

“[With] less than a minute left, to find him on the back door all by himself, that’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve had passing the puck,” Cheslock said. “I come down the right wall. I pick up the puck. He’s lost on the back left post and I send it through the traffic knowing he’s there. It hits his stick and it’s in the back of the net.”

In addition to hockey, Sam’s favorite course at Rogers High School is U.S. government. Sam turned 18 in November after the 2022 midterm elections and will be elegible to vote for the first time in the next U.S. Presidential Election.

“I’ve liked history, but now, the older you get, it’s not as much [about] history,” Sam said. “It goes more to government. I’m good at it. We’ve done a lot of learning about different parts of the government. I just turned 18. It’s important for anybody in the country to be aware of that so if you do vote, you know what you’re voting for, who you’re voting for and how that will affect our future.”

After graduating from RHS this coming June, Sam will play for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL during the 2023-24 season. He hopes to play college hockey as well, but doesn’t know where. Sam also said that becoming a professional hockey player or making the NHL isn’t the most important thing in his life, so he’ll wait to see what opportunities come up.

As for 2022-23, he said the Royals have big goals.

“We’re capable of doing some big things this year,” he said. “It’s going to be hard, and we know it, but we definitely have some high goals for this team.”