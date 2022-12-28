Crimson boys hockey continues unbeaten conference run

Maple Grove boys hockey earned its fourth consecutive win, one of six overall, to continue an impressive season. That win came against Centennial Dec. 20, and leaves Maple Grove with an impressive 5-0 Northwest Suburban conference record.

Centennial struck first, scoring in the 8th minute of a first period that was otherwise quiet for both sides. Maple Grove managed just six shots, while Centennial put on seven.

The second period started poorly for the Crimson as well. Centennial scored once again, this time in the first minute, to hand Maple Grove a rare 0-2 deficit. The Crimson responded well, however, scoring a goal of their own in the first minute through Jacob Sinclair.

Lucas Busch scored a second for Maple Grove in the 10th minute, with Andrew Karkoc getting his second assist for the night and Sinclair assisting as well. Tied up at 2-2, Maple Grove found its first lead of the night in the eleventh minute as Finn Brink scored, assisted by Blake Steenerson.

Now in the lead, Maple Grove entered the third period with a clear mission, which was aided by a sixth-minute goal from Ty Patefield. Patefield’s goal made it 4-2, the final score for the night. The Crimson found four goals from four goalscorers, with Karkoc leading on assists with two.

Maple Grove boys hockey hosted the Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove the following week at the Maple Grove Community Center. They played Cretin-Derham Hall Dec. 27. They then faced St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 28 and Wayzata Dec. 29. All games took place after press time.