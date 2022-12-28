ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, MN

Osseo boys hockey rack up goals against Chisago Lakes

By By Dominic Bisogno
Press & News
Press & News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyKTc_0jwExZDW00

Osseo boys hockey came out on top of a goal-packed matchup against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats Dec. 19, hosted at Dick Vraa Arena. The win over the Wildcats leaves the Orioles with a 4-2 overall record, 1-1 in conference play.

The first period was a tough contest for both teams. The Orioles matched the Chisago Lakes punch-for-punch, both teams completing six shots on goal. It was the visiting Wildcats, however, that broke the deadlock with a 13th minute strike. The short-handed goal gave Chisago Lakes the lead going into the break.

With a bit of pressure now mounting, Osseo stepped up. Eli Paloranta found the answer almost immediately, scoring for the Orioles in the second minute of the second period. Six minutes later, Ty Prokop scored a goal of his own to finally give the Orioles the lead. Kameron Konsela assisted both goals.

Going into the third period with a thin lead, Osseo rose to the challenge. Once again, the Orioles scored early, as Jake Sawicky found a goal in a second-minute power play. Osseo scored two more times in the next two minutes, through Bennet Prokop and Luke Sawicky, to suddenly find themselves up 5-1.

Each of the three early goals in the third period were unique and telling of Osseo’s position in the game. The first, from Jake Sawicky, was a long-range strike that navigated its way to the back of the net. The second, from Bennet Prokop, came off a hard-fought chance that was, in the end, deflected into the visitors’ net.

For the final goal of the period, Luke Sawicky charged into the defensive zone, sending multiple Wildcats spinning before tapping the puck into the net.

By then, Osseo looked to be brimming with confidence. The Orioles were managing to play with style despite the game overall being dictated by physical play.

Chisago Lakes answered, however, with an eighth-minute short-handed goal, making it 5-2. Osseo’s Paloranta thought he’d had the last word when he scored his second of the night to make it 6-2 on a power play with less than a minute left. However, a wild, long-range shot taken from near the edge of the Orioles’ defensive zone by Andrew Swanson rocketed past goalie Justin Halvorson to make it 6-3 with four seconds left.

The game, won 6-3 by Osseo, was a rough one. Each team took 10 minutes worth of penalties. The majority of Osseo’s came in the second period, while the majority of Chisago Lakes’ came in the third period.

Osseo boys hockey played three games the following week as part of the Bill McGann Holiday Classic, held at St. Luke’s Arena in Proctor, after press time. They first played Superior Dec. 27. They then played New Prague Dec. 28 and Proctor Dec. 29.

Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

