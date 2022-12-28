Crimson girls hockey returns to winning ways against Bluebirds

Crimson girls hockey continued its impressive season with a win over the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Bluebirds Dec. 20. Maple Grove’s 4-2 win extended its conference record to 5-0, 9-1 overall.

Bella Shipley opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Stella Retrum followed up with a goal soon after, making the most of one of the Crimson’s nine shots.

The second period saw both sides step up on the attack. Maple Grove outshot the Bluebirds 13 to 11, scoring two more goals along the way. Retrum scored both, the second a short-handed goal, with Shipley making two assists. The goals also completed a hat trick for Retrum.

Now in control and up 4-0, Maple Grove had to defend an attempted comeback from the visitors. The Bluebirds scored two goals in the sixth and seventh minutes of the third period, but the Crimson held it there to secure their win. Shipley made two assists to compliment her goal, while Grace Erickson and Haley Nord also assisted to ensure Maple Grove found victory.

The win came to Maple Grove despite trailing significantly in total shots on goal. The Bluebirds outshot the Crimson 36 to 28, but Maple Grove made the most of its chances. Goalie Dani Strom’s defense, meanwhile, kept the Bluebirds quiet for most of the game.

Maple Grove also took more penalties than Champlin Park/Coon Rapids. The Crimson received eight minutes of penalties from four infractions, while the Bluebirds made two infractions for four minutes.

Maple Grove played one game the following week, against Minnetonka at Braemar Arena Dec. 26, after press time, as part of the Walser Tourney.