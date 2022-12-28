OPC Stars fall short in 7-goal thriller

The Osseo/Park Center Stars came close to a sixth win of the season Dec. 20, when they came out on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller against the Woodbury Royals. The Stars now have a 5-7-1 overall record and are still 1-3 in conference play.

The first period went scoreless, with Woodbury leading on shots with eight, while Osseo trailed close behind at seven. Things began to heat up in the second period.

Osseo now led on shots on goal with eleven, though Woodbury was close behind with 10. The Royals found the first goal of the night in that second period, scoring in the second minute.

Trailing going into the third period, the Stars picked up the pace. Hailey Eikos scored two goals, the first from a power play, in the second and fifth minutes to give Osseo/Park Center a 2-1 lead. Woodbury responded, however, with two goals in the eighth and eleventh minutes, retaking their lead.

Tessa Strand picked up the torch for the Stars and scored late to tie things back up at 3-3 on a power play, forcing the game into overtime. Woodbury, however, was ready for the challenge and scored in the first minute of overtime to secure their win.

Including Woodbury’s two shots in the opening minute of overtime, the teams ended the night tied on shots on goal at 28. The game proved to be a physical contest and Woodbury picked up 14 minutes of penalties from seven infractions, while Osseo/Park Center made three infractions.

It was another big performance for senior defender Eikos, who scored twice and made an assist against Woodbury.

OPC Stars head coach Jeremy Lewis noted the team did well to play their game and keep their spirits high through the rollercoaster matchup.

“They played together as a team. We’re happy with the way things went. We’re not happy with the result, but we were definitely happy with the way we played. ... The attitude on the bench was good and we weren’t getting down on ourselves.”

Lewis also said the team must maintains its goals, not dwell on losses and instead continue to find ways to grow and improve.

“They’re in a good point right now. We aren’t satisfied with the result but we know we played well against a very good team. We talk about having that short memory and turning around and getting ready to go.

The OPC Stars played one game the following week, facing Two Rivers/St. Paul Dec. 29, after press time, as part of the New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament.