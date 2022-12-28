ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Knights surrender four power play goals, fall 7-2

By Jake Schroer
 Dec. 20, 2022

The Knights hockey team fell to 0-5 with a 7-2 loss to Moorhead on Dec. 20.

STMA hosted Moorhead that Tuesday and fell behind early. It was 2-0 after one period, with Moorhead scoring its first of four power play goals. The Spuds scored the first six goals of the game, including their other three power play tallies.

The Knights got goals from Jacob Rokala (Tyler Jordan, Brett Roos) and Reme Lobitz (Caleb Waller) later in the second period. Both goals came on the power play. The Spuds added one more goal in the third period.

The Knights played in the Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove tournament at Maple Grove Community Center.

STMA faced Gentry Academy on Dec. 27, Maple Grove on Dec. 28, and will face Holy Family on Thursday, Dec. 39 in the tournament.

