erienewsnow.com
Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes. The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
BBC
Barbershop owner in Buffalo opens his doors and saves lives in deadly blizzard.
A historic blizzard hit Buffalo, New York just before Christmas. When the owner of a downtown barbershop realised how dangerous conditions had become, he posted on social media encouraging anyone in need of shelter to come to his shop.
Food being distributed in Buffalo at noon on Thursday to help those affected by storm
"We will turn that tragedy into something good," Pastor Giles said. "We want to use this to heal the community."
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to robbery
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an attempted robbery at Save-A-Lot in Buffalo Wednesday.
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
40 storm-related deaths confirmed following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, the death total from the blizzard last weekend stands at 40. At a press briefing on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the total rose to 39 for Erie County. He provided some additional information about those deaths. A total of...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard
A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
Buffalo descends into chaos, as store owners open fire on looters
Looters were warned that store owners in Buffalo had taken up arms to protect their businesses amid a string of robberies during the deadly blizzard that killed 31 people so far in the city.
City of Buffalo anti-looting detail makes 10th arrest, 4 arraigned Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Sunday night, the issue of the looting of businesses closed because of treacherous weather conditions has been popping up across Western New York, and now especially in the City of Buffalo. On Tuesday, the city officials announced that it has created an anti-looting detail to...
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was set to lift early Thursday.
BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
Salamanca man arrested by NYSP for rape
New York State police announced that a Salamanca man was arrested on December 26 for first-degree rape.
Blizzard baby: Buffalo parents-to-be get coached through firstborn's birth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Blizzard of 2022 put a hold of things on hold, Christmas, Hanukkah, and countless family get-togethers, the one thing that seemingly could not be stopped was childbirth. While Western New York was being frozen in time soon to be mother and father Erica and Davon...
