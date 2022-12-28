ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes. The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
40 storm-related deaths confirmed following blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, the death total from the blizzard last weekend stands at 40. At a press briefing on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the total rose to 39 for Erie County. He provided some additional information about those deaths. A total of...
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
