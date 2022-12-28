Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Best iPad deals for December 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
Apple announced a new model of iPad pro (from £899, Apple.com) in October, so we’re starting to see discounts on the previous generation. There are also savings to be had on the current-generation iPad, which only launched earlier in 2022, and those looking for a smaller tablet will be pleased to know we’ve found a discount on the pocket-sized iPad mini too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up...
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
iPhone 15 and USB-C — why it’s a bigger deal than you think
Whether USB-C arrives with the iPhone 15 or some future Apple phone, it brings some important benefits to iPhone users.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images
Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Which laptop has the longest battery life? Our test results are in
We've reviewed and tested many laptops in 2022 but only one truly has all-day battery life.
RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rolls out
The RedMagic 8 Pro has launched in China, providing the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered gaming phone. The RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8 Pro Plus are available from today in China, while the company has confirmed that it will roll out to other markets from January 16, 2023.
Centre Daily
The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad
Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
game-news24.com
WhatsApp isn’t supposed to work on nearly 50 smartphone models soon. Here are which ones now
WhatsApp is ending its application until January 1st, including 4 kilos and 4 kilos, but also includes Android, NI phones, HTC and Huawei. We have a book. WhatsApp message // Source: I’m Christian Wiediger, who is unreported. In order to ensure the best software monitoring, despite the addition of...
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Android Headlines
Google reportedly wanted to buy Nuvia before Qualcomm
According to a report by The Information, before Qualcomm could take over Nuvia, Google looked at buying this startup. Nuvia was founded in early 2019 by some former Google and Apple employees. These employees formerly worked on building Apple’s A-series chips and Google mobile hardware. Qualcomm also acquired Nuvia in 2021.
Motorola ThinkPhone leaked again with fresh images and specs
Motorola ThinkPhone is Lenovo's new take on smartphones inspired by the company's ThinkPad series.
Android Headlines
Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more
Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
Engadget
Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M2 is $220 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can get...
