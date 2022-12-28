ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

Apple announced a new model of iPad pro (from £899, Apple.com) in October, so we’re starting to see discounts on the previous generation. There are also savings to be had on the current-generation iPad, which only launched earlier in 2022, and those looking for a smaller tablet will be pleased to know we’ve found a discount on the pocket-sized iPad mini too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up...
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images

Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Centre Daily

The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad

Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
Android Police

Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Android Headlines

Google reportedly wanted to buy Nuvia before Qualcomm

According to a report by The Information, before Qualcomm could take over Nuvia, Google looked at buying this startup. Nuvia was founded in early 2019 by some former Google and Apple employees. These employees formerly worked on building Apple’s A-series chips and Google mobile hardware. Qualcomm also acquired Nuvia in 2021.
Android Headlines

Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more

Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
Engadget

Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M2 is $220 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy