USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?

The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Jayron Kearse Gets Game Ball - And Harsh Grade

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse had heard enough of the chatter. An emerging leader of the Dallas defense urged his guys last week to stop talking and start playing better football ... and, well, they did that and then some against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 40-34 win that moved Dallas...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
hubpages.com

My 2022 Week 16 NFL Power Index

There are only two weeks left in the regular season. Nine of the fourteen playoff spots are clinched. Some teams are trending in the right direction while others who were seemingly locks for the playoffs (I’m looking at you Tennessee and Miami) still have some work to do. We are now up to eight teams who are officially looking towards next year.

