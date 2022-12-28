ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Gordon (shoulder) ruled out Tuesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is out Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Gordon will miss his fourth game of the season. Zeke Nnaji is the favorite to replace Gordon in the starting lineup. Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar will also have more minutes available with Gordon and Jeff Green (hand/finger) both out.
Russell Westbrook sets unique NBA record

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has received his fair share of criticism during his time with the team, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet put him in some rare company on Tuesday. Westbrook made a huge impact for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, putting...
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
