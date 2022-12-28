Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
Clippers get best of Raptors in Kawhi Leonard’s return
Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-113 on
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) ruled out Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is out Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Gordon will miss his fourth game of the season. Zeke Nnaji is the favorite to replace Gordon in the starting lineup. Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar will also have more minutes available with Gordon and Jeff Green (hand/finger) both out.
thecomeback.com
Russell Westbrook sets unique NBA record
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has received his fair share of criticism during his time with the team, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet put him in some rare company on Tuesday. Westbrook made a huge impact for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, putting...
Luka Doncic lifts Mavericks past Knicks with wild comeback, historic 60-point triple-double
Luka Doncic is at it again. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-point triple-double and set a new franchise scoring record on Tuesday night in what was a wild 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. Doncic’s statline would have been impressive enough. He finished with a career-best 60...
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
Instant analysis: Lamelo Ball post near triple-double as Thunder fall to Hornets
Lamelo Ball grabbed a rebound and sprinted downcourt with Josh Giddey trailing him at his hip. Ball quickly tossed the basketball to Terry Rozier at the 3-point line, who threw a lob to the streaking PJ Washington. The Hornets forward threw the pass down through the rim for an emphatic alley-oop slam as...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.
