Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Clippers get best of Raptors in Kawhi Leonard’s return
Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-113 on
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double as Mavericks edge Knicks in OT
Luka Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds, dished out 10 assists for a triple-double, and his
Malik Monk’s bounceback performance helps Kings complete comeback win over Denver Nuggets
Malik Monk had been struggling before leading the Kings with 33 points in their comeback win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist.Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings' first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018.Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
NBA Suspends A Total Of 11 Different Players For Magic-Pistons Altercation
On Thursday night, the NBA announced that they have suspended a total of 11 different players for the altercation that occurred Wednesday night between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
NBA Fans Wish LeBron James A Happy 38th Birthday: "Stay On The GOAT Mission!"
Happy birthday wishes came pouring in for LeBron James as the clock struck midnight and the Lakers great turned 38 years old.
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in loss
Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.
Jordi Fernandez’s harsh reflection after brutal loss to Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
The Sacramento Kings were going toe-to-toe against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night until the wheels fell off under them late in the game, allowing Nikola Jokic and company to pull away and score a 113-106 road win. The loss felt like a punch to the gut of associate coach Jordi...
Celtics end homestand on winning note, knock off Clippers
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 29 points as the Boston Celtics beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 116-110
Jazz's Mike Conley: Dishes out 10 dimes
Conley chipped in five points (2-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to Golden State. After dropping 17 points during Monday's loss to the Spurs, Conley was quite inefficient from the floor against the Warriors on Wednesday. He's started the last eight matchups but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in seven of those appearances, and he's averaged 7.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game over that stretch.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
