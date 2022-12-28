The Wizards improved to 5-1 when guard Delon Wright is healthy and in uniform, and coach Wes Unseld Jr. suggested that’s no accident. His impact was immediate, even just picking up (opposing ballhandlers), pestering (them),” Unseld said, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “You know, it’s tough when you’ve got minute restrictions, for good reason, but he does a lot of good things out there, and some of them that don’t fall into the box score. But there’s a presence, and I think guys (on the other team) are kind of looking over their shoulder because they know he has a defensive feel to him.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO