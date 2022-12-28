Read full article on original website
Domantas Sabonis (thumb) available Wednesday for Kings
Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (thumb) is available on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. Sabonis is ready to return after missing Tuesday's game and he will not be on any minutes restriction. Alex Len will presumably move back to the bench after making a spot-start in place of Sabonis. Len could fall out of the rotation entirely.
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Thunder
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
Spurs stroll past Knicks despite Julius Randle's 41 points
Keldon Johnson scored 30 points and Romeo Langford added a career-high 23 as the San Antonio Spurs had every answer late on the way to a 122-115 win over the visiting New York Knicks on Thursday. Julius Randle's season-high 41 points weren't enough for New York, which lost its fifth...
The Atlanta Hawks Cannot Forget About Player Development
The Atlanta Hawks are not reaching the expectations that many in the fan base expected. One of the main issues that have plagued the team for almost two years is the lack of player development under head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan has repeatedly said his team is not developing. That...
Could Hawks Swap John Collins for Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma?
Could the teams swap the players and try to turn it into a win for everyone? That was a question posed by Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype. As we relayed here, the Hawks have talked Collins trade with several teams and reportedly took part in a potential three-team deal that also involved the Suns and Jazz.
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Hits for 31 in loss to Wizards
Ayton closed Wednesday's 127-102 loss to the Wizards with 31 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes. With Devin Booker (groin) unavailable, Ayton stepped up for the Suns and set a new season scoring high. The fifth-year center has looked good since returning from a minor ankle injury earlier this month, averaging 22.8 points, 10.3 boards and 0.8 blocks in the last six games while shooting 62.1 percent from the floor, and Phoenix will need to lean on Ayton heavily with Booker out for at least the next four weeks.
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls subdue struggling Bucks in OT
DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 42 points to go with 10 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 14 rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls defeat the struggling Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 45 points and a career-best 22 rebounds,...
Bradley Beal gets murky injury update after leaving Wizards win vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards are starting to find themselves in a little groove. They are winners of three of their last four games, they are starting to play better and inch closer to play-in tournament territory. Unfortunately, they may now be without Bradley Beal for a few games. Beal left the...
Wizards’ Bradley Beal Considered Day-to-Day
Beal had an MRI on the injury on Tuesday, and there’s optimism he could return as soon as the end of the week, per Charania. Beal, 29, is averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds, shooting a career-best 53 percent from the field in 23 appearances. The Wizards...
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
East Notes: Wizards, Delon Wright, Hornets, Cavs, Ricky Rubio
The Wizards improved to 5-1 when guard Delon Wright is healthy and in uniform, and coach Wes Unseld Jr. suggested that’s no accident. His impact was immediate, even just picking up (opposing ballhandlers), pestering (them),” Unseld said, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “You know, it’s tough when you’ve got minute restrictions, for good reason, but he does a lot of good things out there, and some of them that don’t fall into the box score. But there’s a presence, and I think guys (on the other team) are kind of looking over their shoulder because they know he has a defensive feel to him.”
