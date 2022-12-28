Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' Lakers Humble Magic as Orlando Loses
The Orlando Magic couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks
Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez can be NBA head coach
Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez gets high marks from Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy against Miami
Murray (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Heat. Murray is questionable to miss his second straight game after missing Wednesday's back-to-back with left knee injury management. Bones Hyland will likely remain in the starting lineup if the starting guard can't suit up Friday.
Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week award again
Haliburton has been nominated for the award four times this season and has won it once. After a strong week featuring two star-level performances, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for this past week of games in the NBA. The award was...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown (ankle) inactive Wednesday night
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets have ruled out Brown and Jamal Murray (injury management) on the second leg of their back-to-back. Bones Hyland will start and Christian Braun should benefit from a larger role off the bench. Davon Reed and Vlatko Cancar could also see more minutes.
Domantas Sabonis on playing with a broken thumb, lifting Kings over Nuggets with season scoring high
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about his decision to play with a fractured thumb, why he chose to play after sitting out the previous game, trying not to think about the injury, being one of three players on Sacramento to score 30 points in Wednesday’s thrilling 127-126 win over the Denver […]
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
A Third Straight MVP Would Put Nikola Jokic In Rare Company
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a contender for the MVP award for the third consecutive season. Several betting sites have Jokic in the top 10 for the honor. The Kia MVP ladder has the Nuggets star at No. 2 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nuggets are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
numberfire.com
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (shoulder) probable on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (shoulder) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ball is dealing with a shoulder strain but is listed as probable and expected to play against Golden State. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Warriors. Ball's Tuesday projection includes...
Texas Ends Season With Alamo Bowl Loss to Washington
Texas had every opportunity to win over Washington on Thursday night, but they couldn't cross the finish line
CBS Sports
De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk all score 30-plus in Kings' 19-point comeback win over Nuggets
For much of Wednesday night, it seemed unlikely that the California sky would be lit up by the Sacramento Kings' beloved purple beam. But after the Kings used a stunning fourth quarter to complete a 19-point second-half comeback and beat the Denver Nuggets, 127-126, there it was, shining brighter than ever.
Neemias Queta prepares to face Nikola Jokic for the first time due to Domantas Sabonis’ injury
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Neemias Queta talks about the possibility of being without Domantas Sabonis due to an injury in his right thumb, discusses the opportunity it could provide him in these next two games against the Denver Nuggets and being able to go up against Nikola Jokic for the first time in […]
Andrew Wiggins Close To Returning For Warriors
Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has missed the team’s last 11 games due to an adductor injury, but he is close to making his return.
FOX Sports
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Comments / 0