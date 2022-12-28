ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FOX Sports

Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks

Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy against Miami

Murray (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Heat. Murray is questionable to miss his second straight game after missing Wednesday's back-to-back with left knee injury management. Bones Hyland will likely remain in the starting lineup if the starting guard can't suit up Friday.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bruce Brown (ankle) inactive Wednesday night

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets have ruled out Brown and Jamal Murray (injury management) on the second leg of their back-to-back. Bones Hyland will start and Christian Braun should benefit from a larger role off the bench. Davon Reed and Vlatko Cancar could also see more minutes.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HuskyMaven

Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
AUSTIN, TX
InsideTheHeat

A Third Straight MVP Would Put Nikola Jokic In Rare Company

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a contender for the MVP award for the third consecutive season. Several betting sites have Jokic in the top 10 for the honor. The Kia MVP ladder has the Nuggets star at No. 2 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nuggets are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball (shoulder) probable on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (shoulder) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ball is dealing with a shoulder strain but is listed as probable and expected to play against Golden State. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Warriors. Ball's Tuesday projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO

