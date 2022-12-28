Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
Related
eastidahonews.com
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
KSLTV
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
ksl.com
Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October
OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
KSLTV
Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
KSLTV
Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found
LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 13-year-old from Layton found, suspect in custody
Layton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 25-year-old non-family member he met on the internet.
Convicted human trafficker arrested for kidnapping
A man who was convicted of child sex trafficking was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in her own apartment.
KSNB Local4
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
kmvt
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe. Evan McConney, from Layton, Utah, was found “in a car at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska,” along with the suspect in the case, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman of Arizona, the Layton City Police Department said.
ABC 4
Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
KSLTV
Man steals from Walmart hiding items in dog food, police say
OGDEN, Utah — A man went to Walmart and used dog food to hide other items that he planned to steal and later sell, according to charging documents. An officer responded to a Walmart in Ogden on Wednesday, where he said he watched security footage of Stanton Powell as he walked around the store, hiding items on his person.
UPDATE: Main St. shooting being investigated as possible self-defense
One person is in custody and another is receiving medical treatment for wounds that were not life-threatening after a shooting occurred in the 900 block of S. Main St. in Salt Lake City, according to police.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Missing suspects from South Salt Lake homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — More than seven months after a man was shot and killed outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store, two missing suspects were arrested in California and another suspect turned himself in to police. Romero Charles Williams, 26, was found dead outside a WinCo...
Comments / 0