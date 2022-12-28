Read full article on original website
Related
Former Broncos candidate breaks silence over desire to be head coach after Nathan Hackett firing
The Nathaniel Hackett era of the Denver Broncos was a short one. It did not even last a full season, with the Broncos deciding to pull the trigger following the team’s embarrassing 51-14 road loss on Christmas Day to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the search...
2 other Denver Broncos’ coaches fired alongside Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos added a few more names to the chopping block on Monday, just hours after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The 4-11 Broncos relieved special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties, the team announced on Monday night. Mike Mallory will coach special teams and Ben Steele will coach the offensive line for the duration of the season.
WGMD Radio
Broncos fire two more coaches after parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos continued to clean out their coaching staff, announcing two more terminations after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry have also been relieved of their duties, the team announced. This was the first time of his...
Russell Wilson Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
The Denver Broncos their head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after only 15 games. Hackett didn't last one full season. Russell Wilson's poor play is arguably the biggest reason why the 4-11 Broncos failed spectacularly this year. If Wilson had played better--or Hackett knew how to coax better play out of him--Denver would have fared much better and likely wouldn't have had to fire its coach.
Broncos Express Commitment To Russell Wilson Despite Lackluster Season
A nightmare season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas Day when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. It didn't come as a surprise, then, that the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett as well as a pair of assistant coaches on Monday. However, the ...
Yardbarker
How Will The Nathaniel Hackett Firing Impact Chiefs Vs Broncos?
After a turbulent 15 games, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He went just 4-11 in his first ever season as Broncos head coach. Considering the roster that this team had going into the offseason, along with the moves at quarterback, tight end and defensive end, this team was built for much better results. Certainly, Denver entered 2022 with playoff aspirations. There were even a select few that thought this team could challenge for a Super Bowl appearance.
Jay Cutler Started Trending After Derek Carr News
Jay Cutler's NFL playing days are over, but his name was on the lips and fingers of a number of fans and media on Wednesday. Cutler was trending after Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced he was benching Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the regular season. For many, it was a move that seemed somewhat familiar.
Broncos Star Has Message For Fans About Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos had sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 season. They had just capped off a great offseason that saw them acquire Russell Wilson and hire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after finishing 7-10 in 2021. They thought these moves would finally get them back in contention for a playoff spot.
