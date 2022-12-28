After a turbulent 15 games, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He went just 4-11 in his first ever season as Broncos head coach. Considering the roster that this team had going into the offseason, along with the moves at quarterback, tight end and defensive end, this team was built for much better results. Certainly, Denver entered 2022 with playoff aspirations. There were even a select few that thought this team could challenge for a Super Bowl appearance.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO