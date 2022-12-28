Grammy Voting Ends January 4th: Bonnie Raitt Only Songwriter Nominee Who Wrote Her Song Alone Without a Committee

Read full article on original website
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”
Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
From Beyoncé to Harry Styles: Battle of the Pop Giants at the Grammys
Back in 2017, though Grammy voters expressed their love of Beyoncé’s Lemonade with an album of the year nomination, it was Adele’s grand album 25 that won the ultimate honor. It sold 10 million copies within a year in the U.S. alone (unprecedentedly selling 3.38 million units in its first week) — in a climate where hitting 1 million was heroic. “Hello,” indeed! That storyline could be repeated at the 2023 Grammys, where Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Adele’s 30 again will go head-to-head for album of the year.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Reporter Music Editor Picks the 10 Best Songs of 2022Hollywood...
Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine
John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Always Laughed at 1 Song Lyric
John Lennon and Paul McCartney used to laugh at a lyric from a song Paul did not think was very good.
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Paul McCartney Didn’t Play on Beatles Songs Where George Harrison Used a Sitar
George Harrison played the sitar on several Beatles songs, but Paul McCartney wasn’t as open to it as other band members
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Garth Brooks Crushes ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ With The Pips at Kennedy Center Honors: VIDEO
Country music legend Garth Brooks paid tribute to another legend in the industry during a tribute to Gladys Knight at the Wednesday Night Kennedy Center Honors. During this wildly impressive performance, Garth Brooks stepped on the stage with the legendary Pips performing a spot-on rendition of Knight’s 1973 hit Midnight Train To Georgia.
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Her Favorite Fleetwood Mac Songs
Stevie Nicks dishes on her all-time favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, the single she resents, and the hit she wrote in only 10 minutes.
John Lennon Hated the Most Expensive Song on The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’
An engineer said John Lennon called one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' an example of Paul McCartney's "granny music."
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status
It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
George Harrison Had More Fun With Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, and Elton John Than With Paul McCartney
George Harrison had more fun with friends like Jeff Lynne and Eric Clapton than with his former bandmate, Paul McCartney.
SZA Sold Only 778 Albums This Week But She’s Number 1 to Taylor Swift’s 61K Number 2
The number 1 album of the week is “SOS” by SZA. It sold only 778 albums (that’s CDs and paid downloads). Nearly all of the 123,000 album sales SZA cooked up came from streaming. Her fans were happy just playing her music on their phones over and over again. (That’s too bad, I really like her voice and her songs.)
It’s December 29th, and Mariah’s Christmas Song– And All the Others– Is Gone from the Charts
It’s only four days after Christmas, but the party is over. December 29th– Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” — talked about endlessly for one week — is gone. Gone from iTunes top charts, no longer being streamed on Spotify’s top 50.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is the First Vinyl Record to Outsell CDs Since 1987
Taylor Swift keeps breaking records with her latest album, Midnights. It’s been reported that the hit LP is the first vinyl to outsell CDs since 1987. So far, Midnights has sold roughly 800,000 vinyl copies. “It’s a watershed moment for the entire music industry,” Kim Bayley, the chief executive...
10 Carly Simon Essentials
Carly Simon has been laying her heart bare for decades, gifting fans little pieces of herself with emotionally weighty songs, riddled with fierce honesty, and unapologetic lyrics. Disarming in her vulnerability, and earth-shattering in her relatability, it’s impossible not the feel something when the singer opens her mouth to reveal...
Mike Nesmith Said He Acted ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Ridiculous’ During a Heated Moment on ‘The Monkees’ Set
Mike Nesmith once said he acted 'arrogant' and 'ridiculous' during a heated moment on the set of 'The Monkees.'
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
