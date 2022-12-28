Take A Look At What We’re Watching!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago
Photo from portalpoplipne.com.br

My Policeman, Amazon Prime

Released: November 4

After the release of Don’t Worry Darling in September, audiences complained that pop star Harry Styles simply doesn’t have the acting chops to carry a film. My Policeman is his opportunity to prove them wrong. Whether you watch hoping for the actor’s redemption or failure, the story of My Policeman is likely to captivate viewers. Set primarily in the 1950s, the film recounts the story of Tom and Patrick, two men who find themselves in a passionate romance during a time when homosexuality was still dangerously illegal. The story is told in flashback, much in the romantic style of The Notebook, allowing for audiences to appreciate the truly bittersweet end of the relationship between the two men.

Nanny, Netflix

Released: December 16

Horror films have trended toward the psychological and cerebral in recent years, and Nanny is the latest example of this trend. The film stars the beautiful Anna Diop (Us, 24: Legacy) as Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant who finds a job as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. Her goal is to earn enough money to bring her own child to the United States to live with her. Like many movies in this growing genre, everything seems normal in the beginning, until Aisha begins to realize that the family she is working for is not exactly what it seems. This film won the prestigious Grand Jury prize at Sundance this year, and may ultimately be an Oscar contender.

By Vanessa Hutchison

P.S. Expand Your Wardrobe With These Comfy And Chic Everyday Pieces

What does it mean to “Be of Good Cheer?”

When things go wrong, that’s the time to be of good cheer. When things go right, of course we are cheerful. When nerves are getting frayed, that’s the time to smile. Even if you have a bad day at the office, or a very busy day at school, that’s no cause for your courtesy to fail, for your consideration to fail.
Creating Connection Through Technology

As we age and the pace of life slows down a bit, we might seek out and value simple things, like connection and comfort, a bit more. Often, however, family and friends may be spread out across miles, which can make that comfort and connection a little harder to come by. The Thrive Center in downtown Louisville is dedicated to finding ways to help people stay comfortable, active, and healthy as they transition to the later stages in life, and have formed partnerships with a number of companies that are focused on fostering a sense of connection through technology. Their showroom offers opportunities to explore a wide variety of assistive and consumer technology that can help us maintain connection and comfort as we grow older.
Today’s Taste: Mediterranean Breakfast Bake

The perfect dish to share on holiday mornings! This Mediterranean Breakfast Bake is filled with veggies, tasty flavor, and fluffy biscuits. Easy to make ahead of time and reheat in the morning for your family to share. Here’s how to make it:. INGREDIENTS:. 10 eggs. ½ cup heavy whipping...
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
WWD

Seven New Movies Available to Stream in January 2023

With the New Year quickly approaching, January will offer a new collection of movies to watch on the top streaming platforms. Some of the films center around family, marriage, technology and nostalgia.  One of the highly anticipated projects is Netflix’s “You People,” which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hill plays a man who falls in love with a Black woman and the couple attempts to convince her parents (played by Murphy and Long) that they belong together, despite their cultural differences. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red...
ConsumerAffairs

HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video

For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2

Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
digitalspy.com

New Alien movie takes big step forward

Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
Polygon

The Harbinger finally gives us a COVID horror movie worth watching

Plague doctors are centuries out of fashion, but the iconic outfit still endures: the long coat, the goggled eyes, the mask with a long, birdlike beak. The costume distorts an otherwise familiar silhouette, turning a person into an interchangeable inhuman creature. The Pathologic games use that design as a clear starting point for characters tied to a plague: The outfit’s surreal, theatrical qualities don’t just obscure who’s underneath; they raise the question of whether players are encountering one individual, or many.
wegotthiscovered.com

The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming

It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
POPSUGAR

Ciara's Plunging Latex Gown Comes With a Waist-High Leg Slit

Ciara made her New Year's Eve fashion statement a little early this year. On Dec. 27, the singer and mother of three shared a video where she strutted through Disneyland in a silver plunge-neck dress with a dramatic leg slit. "Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy! We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand," she captioned the Instagram post, teasing her upcoming gig as the cohost of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland.
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

