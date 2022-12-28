Take A Look At What We’re Watching!

Photo from portalpoplipne.com.br

My Policeman, Amazon Prime

Released: November 4

After the release of Don’t Worry Darling in September, audiences complained that pop star Harry Styles simply doesn’t have the acting chops to carry a film. My Policeman is his opportunity to prove them wrong. Whether you watch hoping for the actor’s redemption or failure, the story of My Policeman is likely to captivate viewers. Set primarily in the 1950s, the film recounts the story of Tom and Patrick, two men who find themselves in a passionate romance during a time when homosexuality was still dangerously illegal. The story is told in flashback, much in the romantic style of The Notebook, allowing for audiences to appreciate the truly bittersweet end of the relationship between the two men.

Nanny, Netflix

Released: December 16

Horror films have trended toward the psychological and cerebral in recent years, and Nanny is the latest example of this trend. The film stars the beautiful Anna Diop (Us, 24: Legacy) as Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant who finds a job as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. Her goal is to earn enough money to bring her own child to the United States to live with her. Like many movies in this growing genre, everything seems normal in the beginning, until Aisha begins to realize that the family she is working for is not exactly what it seems. This film won the prestigious Grand Jury prize at Sundance this year, and may ultimately be an Oscar contender.

By Vanessa Hutchison

