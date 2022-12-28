Read full article on original website
Most major Gulf markets drop as China COVID surge sours sentiment
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second-biggest economy.
Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of...
MedicalXpress
Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantine to end
People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips abroad Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVID quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. In a snap move late Monday, China said that from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer need...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
The Biden Administration is Considering Imposing Restrictions On Travelers From China Over COVID-19 Surge, Reports
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing restrictions on travelers entering the United States from China due to the country’s rapid and seemingly uncontrolled shift from the ‘Zero Covid’ policy that had kept the virus largely at bay for the last three years. The White House and...
COVID-19 ravages Mainland China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-10 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
Washington Examiner
The US must play China at its own game in the Taiwan Strait
It is time for the United States to start playing offense in the Taiwan Strait. China’s People’s Liberation Army is demonstrating a developing capability to assault Taiwan while operating in ways that advance its preparations to do so and diminish Taipei’s capacity for self-defense. These stepped-up military...
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
China wants to buy more oil from Saudi Arabia – and that could eat away at the dollar, a think tank strategist says
If Saudi Arabia agrees to accept yuan payments for its crude exports, that could eat away at the dollar's dominance, a think tank strategist said.
U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge
Tokyo — Many hospitals and funeral homes say they're being overwhelmed by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China, even as the government reports just a handful of new deaths from the virus. The surge in cases across China is drawing a response from other countries, including the U.S.Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have already said they will require virus tests for visitors from China, and Japanese authorities have sharply restricted the number of flights to and from China. U.S. officials are considering similar measures, with officials telling CBS News on Wednesday that concern is mounting over the rise in infections...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns
Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season. This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
Washington Examiner
China's territorial threats reach far beyond Taiwan
In 1937, Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong told hagiographer Edgar Snow, "If the Koreans wish to break away from the chains of Japanese imperialism, we will extend them our enthusiastic help in their struggle for independence. The same thing applies to [Taiwan]." Someone might want to tell Chinese President Xi...
Russian rouble strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Friday, heading towards the 71 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues.
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID amid surging cases
Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there and as Japan faces rising case numbers and record-level deaths at home
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military...
China approves merger of top two Korean airlines
South Korea's flagship carrier Korean Air said Tuesday that it had received Chinese government's approval for integrating the smaller domestic rival Asiana Airlines into its fold.
