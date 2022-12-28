ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Many of Oregon’s Beaches Abound With Agates

Agates are rocks. More specifically, they’re a form of chalcedony typically semi-transparent to translucent. Size-wise, more often than not, agates range somewhere between a jelly bean and a jawbreaker. They come in various colors and compositions and can be quite fetching. As such, folks ranging from the casual beachcomber to seasoned rockhounds like to collect them. Lucky for them—well, lucky for us—the Oregon Coast is a great place to find agates.
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions

JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images

(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
Falling Trees Killed Five People on Oregon Highways During Tuesday’s Windstorm

Five people traveling on Oregon highways Tuesday were killed by trees falling onto the road in the span of four hours, casualties of an intense windstorm that left 200,000 people without power. The National Weather Service’s Portland office recorded hurricane-force winds along the northern Oregon Coast yesterday afternoon: 86 miles...
The Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season Has Been Delayed

Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season: On the Oregon Coast, commercial crabbers are still waiting for the Dungeness crabbing season to begin so that they may begin their fishing operations. The start of the season, which was supposed to take place on December 1, has been pushed back because significant concentrations of the poisonous domoic acid have been found in crabs caught off the coast of Coos Bay.
Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast

People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
Wednesday is storm recovery day with improvements in our weather

The forecast Wednesday will feel a thousand times better than our blustery tree toppling weather from yesterday. This afternoon expect a high of 47 with showers tapering off by early evening. The best part – wind will be light 5-10mph. Weather alerts:. The Flood Warning is extended for the...
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
