WWEEK
Many of Oregon’s Beaches Abound With Agates
Agates are rocks. More specifically, they’re a form of chalcedony typically semi-transparent to translucent. Size-wise, more often than not, agates range somewhere between a jelly bean and a jawbreaker. They come in various colors and compositions and can be quite fetching. As such, folks ranging from the casual beachcomber to seasoned rockhounds like to collect them. Lucky for them—well, lucky for us—the Oregon Coast is a great place to find agates.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions
JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
Thousands remain in the dark days after storm swept through region
Crews continue working to restore power service to thousands in Oregon and SW Washington after Tuesday's wind and rain.
beachconnection.net
Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images
(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
WWEEK
Falling Trees Killed Five People on Oregon Highways During Tuesday’s Windstorm
Five people traveling on Oregon highways Tuesday were killed by trees falling onto the road in the span of four hours, casualties of an intense windstorm that left 200,000 people without power. The National Weather Service’s Portland office recorded hurricane-force winds along the northern Oregon Coast yesterday afternoon: 86 miles...
focushillsboro.com
The Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season Has Been Delayed
Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season: On the Oregon Coast, commercial crabbers are still waiting for the Dungeness crabbing season to begin so that they may begin their fishing operations. The start of the season, which was supposed to take place on December 1, has been pushed back because significant concentrations of the poisonous domoic acid have been found in crabs caught off the coast of Coos Bay.
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast
People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
Channel 6000
Wednesday is storm recovery day with improvements in our weather
The forecast Wednesday will feel a thousand times better than our blustery tree toppling weather from yesterday. This afternoon expect a high of 47 with showers tapering off by early evening. The best part – wind will be light 5-10mph. Weather alerts:. The Flood Warning is extended for the...
Thousands still without power in region thanks to damaging winds, rain
Power crews race to restore service following Tuesday's windy and wet weather.
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory expiring Friday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies follow
On Friday, we expect to see rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with increasing clouds. The majority of Deschutes County, as well as parts of Jefferson and Crook counties, are in a winter weather advisory set to expire Friday at 4 p.m. From there on, we are left with...
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday
The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m. For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday. Temperatures are expected to...
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
What is the Oregon Outback?
For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
