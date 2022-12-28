As we reach the end of the holiday season it is important to reflect on the past year. Reflection is necessary for self-awareness. When we practice reflection we can find areas of our lives that may need improvement. The will to improve requires us to understand that we make mistakes. Making mistakes is simply part of everyday life. Yet, what we do after identifying our mistakes is crucial. We can choose to ignore our mistakes – or we can reflect on our mistakes and attempt...

