California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division to Host Grant Workshop on January 9-10
December 29, 2022 - California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division invites entities that provide off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation opportunities to a two-day grant workshop in Bakersfield on January 9-10. In-person and virtual opportunities will be available. Participants will be informed on the various motorized grants available and how to apply for them.
The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
A Bakersfield family spends a second Christmas waiting on justice
21-year-old Tyis Rush was shot and killed in August of 2021. His family says the Bakersfield Police Department's updates on the case have become fewer and fainter with time.
BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
Judge gives tentative ruling state will pay Tastries legal fees
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Thursday gave a tentative ruling finding the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February. Charles S. LiMandri, one of several attorneys who represented Miller after she was […]
St. Vincent de Paul to convert its thrift store, open since 1964, into service center for homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The bad news at Saint Vincent DePaul on Baker Street is that its thrift store, which has been around for more than half a century, is going out of business. The good news is that the space it’s been occupying for six decades is going to be used for a much […]
Bakersfield Californian
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
legalexaminer.com
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Bakersfield Now
2 women attempted to rob Valley Plaza vendor, struck them with gun: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying two women accused of an attempted robbery and using a gun to assault a vendor at the Valley Plaza Mall from Dec. 23. Police said the two women pulled out a gun and pressed...
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
Tanner "The American Psycho" Marlow one of 2 men identified in double homicide
The names of the two men involved in a double homicide on Snowdon Avenue on Christmas Eve were released by the Kern County Coroner's Officer on Wed, Dec 28th.
KGET 17
Expect cool temperatures as second rain storm moves into Kern
It was great to see all the rain around Kern County on Tuesday. Bakersfield was shy of 1.00, picking up .85″ of rain. We will get a break in the rainy action today with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Our next rain maker arrives Thursday night into Friday and then another storm hits the area Saturday-Monday, with another by next Tuesday. This is great news for the area that is in a severe drought.
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
2nd defendant pleads not guilty in death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.
UPDATE: Parra on Thursday afternoon pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted robbery. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Jan. 10. Charges were filed after a grand jury on Dec. 22 returned a true bill of indictment against Parra. The county’s Indigent Defense Program is representing Parra, and […]
Major Injury Crash Involves Pickup Truck into Power Pole
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A crash victim suffered major injuries and was trapped after colliding with a pole Tuesday night in the city of Bakersfield. The crash occurred approximately 9 p.m., Dec. 27, on South Union Avenue near Pacheco Road involving a pickup truck into a wooden power pole that destroyed the passenger compartment and front end of the truck.
MISSING: Faith Makayla Turner, 16
The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a first time runaway teen.
Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
