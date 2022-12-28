ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Registered violent Kan. offender walks away from work release

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Zachary H. Leis walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Leis, a 28-year-old white male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. Leis is...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KNSS Radio

WPD searching for missing teen

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson. She was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of South Ellis Street area at approximately 11:50 pm Monday.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
RENO COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy