Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Hunter Health encourages people to be aware of symptoms as respiratory virus cases continue into 2023
At some point this fall and winter, you’ve probably had a cough or a cold and possibly even something more. Dr. Caitlin Chiles with Hunter Health in east Wichita says like many other places, their clinic has seen several more RSV and flu cases this year, as well as still lingering Covid.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
Flu infections in Sedgwick County begin to decline, but remain high. See the latest
Amid a severe flu season across the U.S., Kansas hospitals are reporting a number of admissions for treatment of severe respiratory viruses.
KWCH.com
Arrests follow 5-day string of gun violence in Wichita that left 2 dead, 6 others hurt
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 4 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
Registered violent Kan. offender walks away from work release
TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Zachary H. Leis walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Leis, a 28-year-old white male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. Leis is...
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
WPD searching for missing teen
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson. She was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of South Ellis Street area at approximately 11:50 pm Monday.
Man, teen girl hospitalized after shooting in northeast Wichita, police say
Both the victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.
Missing Wichita girl found safe
The Wichita Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe.
Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
WPD arrests double murder suspect in northwest Wichita
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man who is suspected to have killed two people in a quadruple shooting in southeast Wichita over the weekend.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
Kansas man pleads no contest after allegedly stabbing uncle to death
A Kansas man pleaded no contest after allegedly stabbing his uncle to death in August of 2021.
Comments / 0