Kernville, CA

KGET 17

Expect cool temperatures as second rain storm moves into Kern

It was great to see all the rain around Kern County on Tuesday. Bakersfield was shy of 1.00, picking up .85″ of rain. We will get a break in the rainy action today with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Our next rain maker arrives Thursday night into Friday and then another storm hits the area Saturday-Monday, with another by next Tuesday. This is great news for the area that is in a severe drought.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Great Castle, well-loved Chinese restaurant, is not closing — not yet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Maybe you’ve heard the rumors that Bakersfield’s most famous Chinese restaurant is closing. Well – not exactly. Not right away, at least. The owners of Great Castle, founded in September of 1978 by the late Tzu Chun Wang, are suffering the same fate as many mom-and-pop businesses. The business’s third generation […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy rain showers arrive in Kern’s forecast

The rain we have been talking about is headed to Kern County today. We can expect a wet Tuesday with the area drying out by Wednesday morning with this first storm. We then see another round of wet weather Thursday through Sunday for Kern County. We could be looking at .75-1.00″ of rain in the Valley, and 1.00-1.50″ of rain for the Mountain communities. We might get a break on Monday, but another storm will bring some wet weather by Tuesday of next week. All in all, we are going to see some much-needed rain around the area. Drive with caution and expect some minor flooding on our local streets.
legalexaminer.com

Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield

A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Expect cloudy skies as three-part rain storm moves into Kern County

A trough of low pressure will move eastward this afternoon and tonight. Precipitation ahead of this trough of low pressure will overspread Central California late tonight into Tuesday morning. Most precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening as an atmospheric river moves southward through Central California. Southeast to south wind gusts near 35 mph are possible in the northwestern portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Tuesday. A Wind Advisory may be required.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said. The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

