Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Expect cool temperatures as second rain storm moves into Kern
It was great to see all the rain around Kern County on Tuesday. Bakersfield was shy of 1.00, picking up .85″ of rain. We will get a break in the rainy action today with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Our next rain maker arrives Thursday night into Friday and then another storm hits the area Saturday-Monday, with another by next Tuesday. This is great news for the area that is in a severe drought.
Great Castle, well-loved Chinese restaurant, is not closing — not yet
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Maybe you’ve heard the rumors that Bakersfield’s most famous Chinese restaurant is closing. Well – not exactly. Not right away, at least. The owners of Great Castle, founded in September of 1978 by the late Tzu Chun Wang, are suffering the same fate as many mom-and-pop businesses. The business’s third generation […]
Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location
Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services. According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling vehicles.
Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
KGET 17
Heavy rain showers arrive in Kern’s forecast
The rain we have been talking about is headed to Kern County today. We can expect a wet Tuesday with the area drying out by Wednesday morning with this first storm. We then see another round of wet weather Thursday through Sunday for Kern County. We could be looking at .75-1.00″ of rain in the Valley, and 1.00-1.50″ of rain for the Mountain communities. We might get a break on Monday, but another storm will bring some wet weather by Tuesday of next week. All in all, we are going to see some much-needed rain around the area. Drive with caution and expect some minor flooding on our local streets.
A Bakersfield family spends a second Christmas waiting on justice
21-year-old Tyis Rush was shot and killed in August of 2021. His family says the Bakersfield Police Department's updates on the case have become fewer and fainter with time.
Christmas Eve house fire leaves a Bakersfield neighborhood shaken
Fire officials haven't given a definite cause for the fire, but noted that there were no working fire alarms in the home at the time the fire broke out.
The sprit of Christmas can't be stolen
With help from the Bakersfield Police Department, M.A.R.S. Group, and Aim Consulting, the United Way of Kern County was able to make their Christmas deliveries on time.
GETBus raising fares, expanding services in 2023
Golden Empire Transit is expanding its popular On-Demand Microtransit Service to more riders going to more places in Bakersfield.
legalexaminer.com
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Bakersfield Now
Storm could bring up to one inch of rain in some areas of Kern County Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A storm system on its way to Kern County could bring up to an inch of rain for some areas Tuesday, according to the Eyewitness News Weather Authority team. Rainfall arrived late Tuesday morning and will continue with showers constant throughout most of the evening...
Residents process the aftermath of a fatal mobile home fire on Christmas Eve
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a mobile home fire on Christmas Eve left one person dead and another suffering smoke inhalation, residents near the fire, are trying to figure out how to heal. Including a resident of the community, Kathy, who heard her neighbor call for help that evening at around 5:17 p.m. in the […]
KGET 17
Expect cloudy skies as three-part rain storm moves into Kern County
A trough of low pressure will move eastward this afternoon and tonight. Precipitation ahead of this trough of low pressure will overspread Central California late tonight into Tuesday morning. Most precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening as an atmospheric river moves southward through Central California. Southeast to south wind gusts near 35 mph are possible in the northwestern portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Tuesday. A Wind Advisory may be required.
St. Vincent de Paul to convert its thrift store, open since 1964, into service center for homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The bad news at Saint Vincent DePaul on Baker Street is that its thrift store, which has been around for more than half a century, is going out of business. The good news is that the space it’s been occupying for six decades is going to be used for a much […]
Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said. The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
Comments / 0