ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Then and Now: Incredible Photos Show France During WWII and Today

There’s nothing that better showcases the true impact of the Second World War than photos of the locations where the fighting took place. While it might be hard to picture the scenes with images captured in modern times, a photographer by the name of Falcon® Photography on Flickr found an ingenious way to meld then and now photos of France during WWII, bringing to life what life was like throughout the conflict.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy