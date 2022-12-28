Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Foster to make “special announcement” this week
Photo: Robert Foster speaks in support of Michael Lee’s candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff at an event held on Foster’s Cedar Hill Farm. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The political guessing game is about to begin about what a former legislator and gubernatorial candidate will do in 2023. Robert Foster, the...
desotocountynews.com
First medical cannabis dispensary in area to open in Hernando
The first medical cannabis dispensary in DeSoto County, and likely in North Mississippi, is about to open. Herbal Alchemy LLC is located at 3016 Highway 51 South in Hernando and owner Elizabeth Barnett said if everything is in order, it plans to begin dispensing medical cannabis on Jan. 9. “We...
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
How leaders plan to curb juvenile crime in 2023
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– There has been a huge increase in children committing violent acts as we end 2022. The crimes include car break-ins, vehicle thefts, shootings, carjackings and even murder. WREG is committed to building a Gun Safe Memphis, and as we approach the new year, we ask what’s being done to turn things around. […]
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
Second weather-related death in Shelby County confirmed after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second weather-related death was confirmed Thursday following winter weather conditions in the Mid-South last week. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), two weather-related deaths were reported in Shelby County. The first death was reported Dec. 23, when a man was found dead by...
lakelandcurrents.com
Board Of Appeals Addresses Chick-fil-A Parking Issue
The Lakeland Board of Appeals, which doesn’t meet very often due to a lack of business, held an important meeting recently in regard to the new Chick-fil-A coming to The Lake District in Lakeland. The issue, which was the only agenda item for the December 19 meeting, was in...
desotocountynews.com
Homestead Exemption filing period starts Tuesday
Homestead Exemption Applications will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, located at 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, in Hernando.. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there is...
wknofm.org
MLGW Call Center Answering Emergency Calls Only | MLGW News Release
(December 27, 2022, 10 a.m.) – The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Call Center is handling emergency calls only at this time. Customers with non-emergenency, customer service questions, should speak to a Service Advisor at one of these MLGW Community Office locations:. MLGW’s downtown Community Office is closed to...
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
After school program introduces music to young students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Compass Community Schools Binghampton has found a creative way to teach students non-verbal communication and teamwork through an after school music program where kids can learn how to play instruments. Every Tuesday and Thursday, kids kindergarten through 8th grade learn how to play instruments like the...
MLGW distributing bottled water Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
tri-statedefender.com
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023
Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
Full-service mental health clinic coming to Memphis in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A full-service mental health clinic is coming to Memphis in 2023. The clinic will be Mental Health Cooperative’s first in West Tennessee, according to a release from the company. MHC has 10 other locations from Clarksville to Chattanooga. “MHC has a holistic approach to mental...
Oak Court Mall auction delayed for now
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of the Oak Court Mall remains up in the air after Wednesday’s public foreclosure auction was postponed until next year. The Oak Court Mall has been a fixture in East Memphis since 1988 and it has struggled with declining sales and rising crime in recent years. WREG spoke with a […]
Methodist, Blue Cross Blue Shield hope to reach agreement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the largest health insurers has until the end of the year to ink a deal with one of the Mid-South’s largest healthcare providers. If they don’t, thousands of families could see much higher costs or go without care. Like many parents, Shana Lowell entered the last week of the year […]
City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory
UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
Comments / 3