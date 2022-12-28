ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Natural Grocers Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive

Natural Grocers, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Bag” program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank...
Mommy Minute: Gifts from the grocery store

Time is almost up when it comes to getting last-minute gifts. If you’re still checking people off your list, consider shopping at an unlikely place; the grocery store. GIANT nutritionist Shanna Shultz says you can easily embrace a themed gift, such as a breakfast tray with pancake mix, specialty syrup, coffee, fruit and some flowers. […]
THE HISTORY OF Christmas Wreaths

Wreaths are ornamental arrangements that can be found in homes throughout the year; however, for many, they are a seasonal decoration, and the holiday most widely associated with wreaths is Christmas. While they can be made of almost anything, Christmas wreaths are most often made of fresh greenery and seasonal flowers. During this season, they are generally either placed flat on a surface for use as an Advent wreath or hung on one's wall or front door. Although they've become a holiday tradition in the United States and in other parts of the world, many are unaware of the long history and assorted meanings associated with them. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/the-history-of-christmas-wreaths.

