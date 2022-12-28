Read full article on original website
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
NHL
'Ideal' rink, weather expected for 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON -- It was shortly before 2 p.m. ET on Friday when Derek King, the NHL's senior director of facility and hockey operations, was wrapping up his sun study from the State Street Pavilion Club, high above the home dugout down the first base line at Fenway Park. A small...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Close 2022 With 6-1 Loss to Predators
Sam Carrick scored and John Gibson made 37 saves but the Nashville Predators rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Ducks today at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-23-4 on the season and 6-9-1 on home ice. The Ducks continue their 10-game homestand and open the 2023 slate Monday against Philadelphia.
NHL
SEA-ING IS BELIEVING
SEATTLE - There must be something in the coffee. Whatever the flavour, it's fair to say that being a stone's throw from the world-famous Pike Place Market has allowed the Flames to consistently brew up something special in the Emerald City. They're now a perfect three-and-oh all time at Seattle's...
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against the Blues
Chicago gets ready to play in their second contest of the three-game roadtrip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The team continues the three-game road trip as they square off against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. RECAP. The Blackhawks...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Ducks Preview
Nashville Begins Back-to-Back Set Out West With Afternoon Tilt in Anaheim. The Nashville Predators (14-14-5) will look to get back in the win column as they face the Anaheim Ducks (10-22-4) Friday afternoon at Honda Center. The puck drops at 4 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on...
NHL
Orr, Chara to take part in 'unique' puck drop at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Bobby Orr will be "throwing out" the first puck to kick off the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer revealed Wednesday morning. Orr will be joined by a host of other former Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox as part of the festivities surrounding the annual Winter Classic outdoor game (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN).
NHL
MTL@FLA: What you need to know
SUNRISE - The Habs will look to snap their three-game losing streak in their second game in as many nights, this time against the Florida Panthers. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs have started the second leg of their seven-game road trip -...
NHL
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
NHL
MTL@FLA: Game recap
SUNRISE - The Canadiens leave Florida on a low note after losing 7-2 against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The Habs made their second stop in Florida in less than 24 hours after facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Goaltender Sam Montembeault and forwards Mike Hoffman and Evgenii...
NHL
Ovechkin's son Sergei scores goal at Capitals practice
Son of Washington captain goes five-hole on Kuemper to round of applause. Only 802 more to catch his old man. Sergei Ovechkin, the four-year-old son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, scored a goal at Washington Capitals practice on Friday. Wearing a custom red home jersey with his father's familiar...
NHL
'FIGHT THE REST OF THE WAY'
With the playoff race already heating up, the Flames know how crucial every game is from this point forward. Between the travel, jam-packed schedule and mandatory rest days, mid-season practice time comes at a premium in this league. Guess you better make the most of it!. "Yeah, that was a...
NHL
TENACIOUS.
Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
NHL
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'
Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
FOX Sports
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
NHL
'WE NEED TO BE BETTER'
SEATTLE - Back when we were kids, that glorious time between Christmas and New Year's felt like a freebie on the vacation calendar. You could do whatever you wanted. You barely knew what day it was, it seemed like everyone else in the world was off, too, and you could over-indulge in all that makes the festive season great.
