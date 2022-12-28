Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Appears On WWE Raw To Address His Future
Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Raw to provide an update on his plans for 2023. Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after over five years away from the company. The star was revealed to be Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent for the event and went on to defeat The Visionary. This was the first of three matches between the pair with Rhodes coming out on top every time.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
FOX Sports
Why John Cena's Smackdown return is a must-see blockbuster
John Cena returns to WWE this Friday night on SmackDown in a massive main event, teaming up with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. In order to truly appreciate the magnitude of this match, let’s take a trip back to 2015, when each of their stories first began to intersect.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend Her TBS Championship Against Charlotte Flair, Flair Praises Cargill
Jade Cargill wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair and "The Queen" appears to be keeping a close eye on the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. At the start of 2022, she became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion and because of her dominance, she is the only woman to have ever held that prize as of this writing.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
stillrealtous.com
New WWE Signing Confirmed
WWE has signed a number of wrestlers in 2022 and it doesn’t seem that the signing spree shows any signs of slowing down. Now ESPN is reporting that WWE has landed one of the top names in Mexican lucha libre as Dragon Lee reportedly signed a contract with the company earlier this month.
PWMania
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events
WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
