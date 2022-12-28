ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI, COREY WILLIAMS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XktQq_0jwErPbW00
1 of 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Barry Croft Jr., 47, who was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate. Judge Robert J. Jonker described him as “the idea guy” behind the plot and called him “a very convincing communicator” for people who were open to his views.

“However twisted or irrational it may seem to many of us, it did resonate to the targeted audience,” the judge said. “That is as important a method of leadership as being out in the field telling people where to go.”

Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard said he would appeal the sentence.

Croft and Adam Fox were convicted in August of conspiracy charges in Grand Rapids. Croft also was found guilty of possessing an unregistered explosive.

Fox, 39, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years behind bars. The government also sought a life sentence for him.

Both men were accused of hatching a stunning plot to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home just before the 2020 presidential election. The conspirators were furious over tough COVID-19 restrictions that Whitmer and officials in other states had put in place during the early months of the pandemic, as well as perceived threats to gun ownership.

Whitmer was not physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and made 14 arrests.

“We’re talking about a conspiracy to physically kidnap the governor, potentially assassinate her as well. It doesn’t get much more serious than that,” Jonker said before announcing Croft’s sentence. “The group had a lot of guns. This group had all kinds of material ready to go to achieve their end.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler called Croft the “spiritual leader” of the group of conspirators, comparing his role to that of “some sheikh in ISIS.”

“He essentially was putting himself as a role of a prophet ... there are people who believe this sort of rhetoric, and he used it,” Kessler told the judge.

“This man is fully radicalized. He hasn’t changed his viewpoint,” Kessler added. “He’s not admitting the ideas are wrong because he still holds them. This whole thing was Mr. Croft’s idea.”

Whitmer’s office declined to comment Wednesday. She said in August that the guilty verdicts proved that “those who seek to divide us will be held accountable.” She also said such plots are “a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism” that threaten “the very foundation of our republic.”

Croft regularly wore the type of tricorn hat common during the American Revolution and had tattoos on his arms symbolizing resistance — “Expect Us” — as he traveled to Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan to meet with like-minded extremists.

A different jury in Grand Rapids couldn’t reach a verdict on the pair at the first trial last spring but acquitted two other men.

The abduction was meant to be the beginning of a “reign of terror,” Kessler said in court documents. Croft’s plan called for riots, “torching” government officials in their sleep and setting off violence across the country.

In one key piece of evidence, Croft, Fox and others traveled to see Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan, with undercover agents and informants inside the cabal.

At one point, Croft told allies: “I don’t like seeing anybody get killed either. But you don’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs, you know what I mean?”

Croft’s attorney tried to soften his client’s role. In a court filing, Blanchard said Croft did not actually have authority over others and often frustrated them because he “just kept talking.”

Croft “went way down a conspiracy rabbit hole,” Blanchard said Wednesday in seeking a sentence less than life.

“When the pandemic touched off, a lot of people went down a similar rabbit hole and suddenly Mr. Croft was connected with a lot of people who felt the same way he did,” Blanchard told the judge.

Blanchard, who got emotional in the courtroom when speaking about Croft’s three children, told reporters outside the courthouse that the sentence means Croft will not get to see his kids grow up.

Blanchard also maintained that Croft wasn’t the “ideas guy” he’s been portrayed as. He insisted that “most of what Mr. Croft said was excluded because the government didn’t want the jury to hear it.”

Two men who pleaded guilty and testified against Fox and Croft received substantial breaks: Ty Garbin already is free after a 2 1/2-year prison term, while Kaleb Franks was given a four-year sentence.

In state court, three men recently received lengthy sentences for assisting Fox in the summer of 2020. Five more are awaiting trial in Antrim County, where Whitmer’s vacation home is.

When the plot was extinguished, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” In August, 19 months after leaving office, Trump said the kidnapping plan was a “fake deal.”

___

Associated Press Writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this story. Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 52

Ron Alexander
4d ago

only if he never gets out . trumper judges and other insurrectionist supporters are continuing to try and destroy our democratic government .

Reply
15
Holy Muckraker
4d ago

Kudos to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their work dismantling this terrorist organization. These degenerates are no better than the terrorists who brought down the WTC. All those apologists crying about FBI entrapment are making excuses for immoral behavior. Bring the terrorists to justice by any means necessary!

Reply(1)
7
Shane Wolfe
4d ago

His mustache is out of control it has formed a beard and there is no doubt in my mind that it didn't kidnap the hair that was on his head.

Reply
6
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it’s significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought. Fox, 39, returned to federal court four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They were accused of organizing a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Their arrest, as well as the capture of 12 others, was a stunning coda to a tumultuous year of racial strife and political turmoil in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs to take office as Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Power will transfer in a private ceremony at the state Capitol as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday. Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to be the top Democrat in the Senate. As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week. Hobbs assumes control of a state with a strong economy and a solid financial position, with a large budget surplus forecast for the next fiscal year.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOSCOW, ID
The Center Square

Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won't concede

(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes' victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat's lead from 511 votes to 280 votes. "I will say once again...
ARIZONA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday.An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Thursday.The final tally was issued less than two weeks before members of Congress and state lawmakers are due to be sworn in on Jan. 3. The inauguration of the state's next governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, will be held Jan. 17.Recount petitions in at least 27 of the state's 67 counties, covering 172 voting precincts, caused delays as some county elections boards waited until litigation was resolved before sending in their own certifications to the state.The Department of State had said it expected to comply with a request from the clerk of the U.S. House to send certification documents to Congress by mid-December.Conservatives voicing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of Pennsylvania's voting machines and procedures filed most of the petitions. The majority were dismissed, but county judges did authorize at least 19 precinct recounts in six counties that moved vote totals barely or not at all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMOV

Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy