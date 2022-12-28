ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Comments / 7

AP_001699.5f3171d984794c43a5c26f29802de68c.1815
1d ago

Searching for suspects? All her friends should be suspects!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Make Second High-Profile Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest in a Week

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

DUI Checkpoint in Chula Vista Dec. 30

The Chula Vista Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista on Friday. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Flee the Scene of the Crime and Drive Straight to Police Headquarters

On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.
OCEANSIDE, CA
times-advocate.com

Four teens arrested for murder

On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
ESCONDIDO, CA
times-advocate.com

Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido

Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vehicle Pursuit – Vista Three Hurt

On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. At one point, Park armed himself with a metal rod, threatened his family and damaged property.
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy