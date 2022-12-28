Read full article on original website
AP_001699.5f3171d984794c43a5c26f29802de68c.1815
1d ago
Searching for suspects? All her friends should be suspects!
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect detained in Potrero shooting death
Sheriff's homicide detectives Thursday were questioning a suspect detained in a shooting death in Potrero, in rural East San Diego County.
After county suit, family of man fatally beaten at SD jail sues alleged killer
The family of a man who was allegedly beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail filed a lawsuit this week against their loved one's suspected killer.
Cut-out catalytic converters found in car that led Oceanside chase
Four people suspected in a reported catalytic converter theft were taken into custody by Oceanside Police following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Make Second High-Profile Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest in a Week
On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.
4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside
Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
Family remembers woman killed in hit-and-run, suspect faces judge
California State Highway Patrol said Payne was driving at a high rate of speed while intoxicated when he hit Leslie Nunez Rosas' car near the College Avenue offramp on State Route 94.
Driver arrested for DUI in La Mesa
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a checkpoint in La Mesa on Friday, according to the La Mesa Police Department.
One arrested after attempted burglary at Subway restaurant in Normal Heights
A person was arrested overnight for allegedly breaking into a Subway restaurant in San Diego's Normal Heights neighborhood.
DUI Checkpoint in Chula Vista Dec. 30
The Chula Vista Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista on Friday. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
3 suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested near police headquarters in Oceanside
SAN DIEGO — Three suspects allegedly interrupted in the act of stealing a vehicle's catalytic converter in Oceanside Monday were apprehended a short time later near police headquarters. The suspects were allegedly in the middle of a theft about 7 a.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Real,...
NBC San Diego
‘She Had Christmas Presents in Her Trunk': El Cajon Mother Dies in Crash Days Before Christmas
She was run off the road by a driver under the influence on her way to work just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning according to the California High Patrol. The victim’s family spoke with NBC 7, expressing the joy she brought to their lives. Twenty-five-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas' sister...
northcountydailystar.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Flee the Scene of the Crime and Drive Straight to Police Headquarters
On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.
times-advocate.com
Four teens arrested for murder
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
times-advocate.com
Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Northbound Interstate 5 Near Old Town
Three people were hospitalized after being pulled from the wreckage of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5, fire officials said Wednesday. San Diego fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the crash, which occurred just south of Interstate 8. “Three people were extricated from a vehicle,” said...
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
Chula Vista woman documents mother's dementia experience
For Chula Vista resident Brigette Simms, the bond between her and her mother was immeasurable. She lived with her mom under the same roof for the past 28 years.
knewsradio.com
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
northcountydailystar.com
Vehicle Pursuit – Vista Three Hurt
On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. At one point, Park armed himself with a metal rod, threatened his family and damaged property.
Comments / 7