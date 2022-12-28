ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
The Independent

Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery

Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
Outsider.com

NASA’s Viking 1 May Have Discovered an Ancient Martian Megatsunami

Named for the Roman god of war, Mars is a desolate wasteland of dust and rust-colored rock – at least, it is now. Actually, scientists believe that it was once Earth in miniature. Through decades of study, researchers at NASA have discovered that the surface of Mars used to feature water, possibly even life.
CNET

NASA Eyes 'Mysterious Shapes' Inside a Mars Crater

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers us a lot of big mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has a lot of intriguing little mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the Arabia Terra region in the northern part of Mars.
science.org

Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage

When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
ancientpages.com

Trapped 70,000-Year-Old Artifact Reveals Hidden Information About Early Humans

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This new study demonstrates how the creative use of unconventional research methods turned an unfortunate archaeological sampling event into a scientific success story. However, this scientific adventure was not a straightforward triumph. BLOCK OF SEDIMENT: Magnus Haaland taking a block section from a profile at...
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...

