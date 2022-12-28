(Boston, MA) Massachusetts legislature passed a Road Safety bill Tuesday and will be headed to Governor Baker’s desk next. The Bill has undergone many revisions in over a decade. In a version that was sent back to legislature by Governor Baker in September, the requirement for passing distance between vehicles and other roadway users was based on speed: three feet of distance if traveling at 30 miles per hour, four feet if going 40 miles per hour, etc.

