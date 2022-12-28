Read full article on original website
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey set to receive 20% higher base salary than Gov. Baker
BOSTON — Many elected Massachusetts officials will receive substantial pay raises in the new year, including Gov.-elect Maura Healey and other newly elected constitutional officers who will be offered salaries that are approximately 20% higher than their predecessors. The higher salaries for the state's top jobs are the result...
Lawmakers send Gov. Baker bill aimed at reducing traffic deaths in Mass.
State lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill this week that aims to cut down the number of traffic fatalities by imposing new measures on drivers like minimum passing distances to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and those not in a vehicle from road-related injuries or death. It is...
WCVB
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Baker shares biggest personal struggles from COVID-19 pandemic
BOSTON — He was one of the most visible people in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to leave office, he's sharing the isolation he felt during those years. Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Despite often being rated...
Nearly 800,000 Massachusetts Residents Still Use Tobacco
More than 770,000, or roughly 11.1 percent, of Massachusetts residents are still puffing away on tobacco products. That's an awful lot of smokers in a day and age when many people have become health conscious. New Bedford and Fall River have some of the highest smoking rates of the 351...
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
Massachusetts State Rep. announced abortion access is coming to the Cape & Islands
Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes took to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that funding from the state will allow it to provide abortion care at its facilities on the Cape & Islands. According to Rep. Fernandes Health Imperatives, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of...
Record state savings balance creeping closer to legal limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal.
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Information on quitting smoking in the new year for Massachusetts residents
With year's end fast approaching, it's time to for many to consider their New Year's Resolutions, and a popular one every year is quitting smoking. The latest data from the American Lung Association shows that 11-percent of Massachusetts residents smoke.
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
westernmassnews.com
Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass. This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children. Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids...
Accountants, clients debate wealth surtax strategies
With the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts' highest earners set to start in the new year, there are still big questions around the constitutional amendment that changes the state tax code, according to the Bay State accountants.
NECN
Mass. Reports 8,327 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,327 new COVID-19 cases and 113 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,968,237 cases and 21,262 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
iheart.com
Mass. Cannabis Regulators Push Telehealth, Pandemic Policies Into New Year
BOSTON (State House News Service) — The Cannabis Control Commission voted Wednesday to give itself a little more time to consider the future of three pandemic-era policies and will return in February to its debate around telehealth allowances for initial medical marijuana consultations, the ability for medical marijuana dispensaries to sell products curbside, and the authorization for cannabis companies to hold virtual community outreach meetings.
NECN
After 2 Recent Murders, Advocates Push to Prevent Domestic Violence in LGBTQ Community
Two murders in the last three months have advocates in Massachusetts pushing for more resources to prevent domestic violence within the LGBTQ+ community. Organizations representing survivors of domestic violence are putting the spotlight on the issue in light of recent homicides in Boston and Millbury. Jose Aponte was found dead...
franklincountynow.com
Life-Saving Road Safety Bill Heads To Governor’s Desk
(Boston, MA) Massachusetts legislature passed a Road Safety bill Tuesday and will be headed to Governor Baker’s desk next. The Bill has undergone many revisions in over a decade. In a version that was sent back to legislature by Governor Baker in September, the requirement for passing distance between vehicles and other roadway users was based on speed: three feet of distance if traveling at 30 miles per hour, four feet if going 40 miles per hour, etc.
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report
Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Minimum wage increase in Massachusetts to take effect on Jan. 1
BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of workers in Massachusetts will get a raise when the state’s minimum wage increases this weekend. The state’s minimum wage will rise from $14.25 to $15 an hour on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The increase will mark the last of five annual increases laid out in legislation passed in 2018.
Theory Wellness offers $250k to cannabis entrepreneur
Theory Wellness has announced its search for the next wave of cannabis entrepreneurs in Massachusetts.
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
