Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in crosswalk
A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday while walking within a crosswalk in the Oceanside area, authorities said.
1 killed in rural East County shooting
A man was fatally shot Thursday in rural East County, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East County crash
A man was hospitalized Saturday after slamming his motorcycle into a vehicle at a stop light in the El Cajon area, authorities said.
Suspect Sought After Pedestrian Struck in Oceanside Freeway Off-Ramp Hit-and-Run
A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside. “A female pedestrian was...
Cut-out catalytic converters found in car that led Oceanside chase
Four people suspected in a reported catalytic converter theft were taken into custody by Oceanside Police following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Northbound Interstate 5 Near Old Town
Three people were hospitalized after being pulled from the wreckage of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5, fire officials said Wednesday. San Diego fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the crash, which occurred just south of Interstate 8. “Three people were extricated from a vehicle,” said...
DUI Checkpoint in Chula Vista Dec. 30
The Chula Vista Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista on Friday. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
Driver killed in hit-and-run SR-94 crash identified
A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash while driving on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area Friday was identified, officials said.
Electric Scooter Driver, 54, Runs Red Light, Breaks Leg in Collision with Car in Webster
A 54-year-old man was recuperating Tuesday after being hospitalized with a broken leg he sustained Monday when he drove his electric scooter through a red light and was struck by a car. The collision occurred about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Elm Street, according to the...
thediscoveriesof.com
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Crews Knock Down Evening Blaze at Tierrasanta House
A fire that erupted for unknown reasons burned at a house in Tierrasanta Tuesday. The blaze in the 3700 block of Catamarca Drive was reported at 6 p.m. and the first unit arrived at the scene at 6:06 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A total of five...
4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside
Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
NBC San Diego
‘She Had Christmas Presents in Her Trunk': El Cajon Mother Dies in Crash Days Before Christmas
She was run off the road by a driver under the influence on her way to work just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning according to the California High Patrol. The victim’s family spoke with NBC 7, expressing the joy she brought to their lives. Twenty-five-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas' sister...
Power Outages Knock Out Electricity to Some SDG&E Customers
A total of 111 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Bostonia, Granite Hills and East El Cajon were without power Wednesday due to an outage. According to the utility, the outage occurred at 6:40 a.m., and power was expected to be restored by about 12:30 p.m. The cause of...
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON WOMAN KILLED IN MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 94
December 26, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Leslie Nunez Rosas, 25, died Friday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on State Route 94 near the College Avenue exit in Lemon Grove. According to the California Highway Patrol, she was driving a grey Nissan sedan west on 94 when a vehicle traveling in the same direction struck multiple vehicles, including hers. The impact caused her vehicle to veer down an embankment and collide with another vehicle.
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
Family remembers woman killed in hit-and-run, suspect faces judge
California State Highway Patrol said Payne was driving at a high rate of speed while intoxicated when he hit Leslie Nunez Rosas' car near the College Avenue offramp on State Route 94.
Comments / 0