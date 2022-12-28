ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Post Register

Embiid has triple-double in 76ers' road victory over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel EmbIid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night. Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Post Register

Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

Cates, Flyers snap Kings' unbeaten streak with 4-2 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to find success through two unconventional means — short-handed goals and rookie goaltending. Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves to win for the second time in three starts as the Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Outscored on the season, Vikings have plenty of doubters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This isn’t how the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings hoped to perform as they get ready for the playoffs. Minnesota (12-4) won the division title thanks to 11 victories in one-score games, but the Vikings have also suffered a few lopsided losses that raise questions about their ability to make a postseason run.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes 2nd operation on ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second operation on his injured right ankle but is still expected to recover by the start of the offseason program. The Niners said Saturday that Lance needed the additional surgery to remove hardware placed in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Post Register

Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals.
DENVER, CO

