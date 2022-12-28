Read full article on original website
Popculture
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor and Opera Singer, Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his performance in Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things earlier this year, passed away yesterday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," Lee's wife Angie wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect." She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha and described him as an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven." During her tribute to her late husband, she expressed gratitude for how he contributed to the lives of many "people and communities."
guitar.com
Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar
Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
George Harrison Said He Was in ‘Another World’ While The Beatles Recorded ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
George Harrison was in 'another world' while The Beatles made 'Sgt. Pepper' and 'Magical Mystery Tour' in 1967.
The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Specifically Commends the Beatles on Their Marketing and Merchandising
Mike Love mentioned his admiration for the Beatles, their music, and specifically, their marketing. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys member.
BBC
Thaikkudam Bridge, OAFF: The indie music stars knocking Bollywood off the charts
Kabeer Kathpalia's life could've gone either way. If it wasn't for music, he probably would've been better remembered as a physicist. But in college, Kathpalia, who majored in physics, found himself at the centre of a thriving music scene jamming to his favourite bands - Blink 182 and Green Day.
MSNBC
Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music
Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
Pink Floyd Secretly Share 'Rare' Dark Side Era Live Releases
The releases feature unheard 'alternative versions' of five songs.
Live at Budokan
Frank Sinatra opened for Willie Nelson once. In Las Vegas. It was the early 1980s, around the time Ol’ Blue Eyes and the Red-Headed Stranger teamed up to cut a PSA for the Space Foundation. “We don’t share the same tailor,” a spotlessly groomed Sinatra quipped. “But we do share the same feeling about space technology, don’t we?” In truth, neither cared all that much about the cosmos, either; they were both massively popular performers in their own right, breathing the same rarified air, and they had simply been asked to combine their equal star power. It was an unlikely development. Willie had been a cult hero and a popular singer, but now, thanks in part to the hit ballad “Always on My Mind” and the worldwide success of his duet with Julio Iglesias, “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” he was a cultural sensation. It’s not at all surprising that, in keeping with one of the era’s greatest rock-star conventions, he cut a live album at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo in 1984. Nor is it surprising how supple Willie’s vocals are, or how impressionistic his guitar playing. What is surprising is how long it’s taken to see the light of day.
NBC Miami
ABBA's Successful Avatar Show in London Offers a Glimpse at a Daring New Direction for Live Music
ABBA Voyage, which sees digital avatars of the four-piece Swedish band 'perform' a 90-minute concert created from motion capture, has proven a hit with critics and fans since launching in May. Its producers want to take the show around the world and believe it will be replicated in big venues...
Hawkwind to release Charisma years box set featuring Robert Calvert
Hawkwind will release the ten-disc Days Of The Underground – The Studio & Live Recordings 1977-1979 in March
NPR
Jazz Night In America remembers the artists we've lost
The heaviest time of the year comes when Jazz Night In America reflects on the incredible artists, musicians, producers and personalities in our community to whom we've bid farewell – assembling the radio and video episodes that celebrate their lives is a bittersweet labor of love. This year, alto saxophonist Alison Shearer performs an arrangement of her song, "Gentle Traveler," to send off these luminaries as we keep them in our hearts, now and always.
Paul McCartney’s Real Estate Portfolio: Details on Singer’s Marvelous Homes Around the World
Music is just one of the avenues that contribute to Paul McCartney’s massive fortune! The “Maybe I’m Amazed” singer has an impressive real estate portfolio, buying and selling properties all over the world over the course of his career. Get details on his current and former homes by scrolling below.
The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022)
Some live albums arrive in the thick of a band’s imperial phase and feel like a victory lap. Others are transparent cash-ins (you know who you are). The best ones serve as historic artifacts, commemorating a gig of rare significance: a star-studded farewell concert, say, or an extraordinary songwriter exorcising private grief in a public forum.
‘The Circle’ Season 5: Who Is Tom and How Does He Live in the Tower of London?
The Circle finds contestants from all over the place. Season 5, which just premiered on Netflix, has cast members from Bed-Stuy, Nigeria by way of Texas, the Pacific Northwest, the United Kingdom and even New Jersey. However, the most surprising place that’s called home by a cast member has to be the Tower of London. SPOILERS ahead if you haven’t watched Episode 2 of The Circle Season 5 yet.
hypebeast.com
LEGO Adds a Jazz Club to Its Modular Buildings Collection
Since 2007, LEGO has released at least one entry in its Modular Buildings Collection. As 2023 rapidly approaches, the trend continues with the newest set to join the series, a Jazz Club. For the tenth year in a row, the modular set’s launch takes place at the start of the year. It joins classics such as Assembly Square and the Parisian Restaurant with a design that combines with other Modular Buildings with ease.
