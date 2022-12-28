ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

CA Attorney General Investigating Recyclability Of Bags In Stores

Sacramento, CA — Attorney General Rob Bonta is launching an investigation into whether most plastic bags sold at grocery stores are in fact recyclable. Under a law that went into effect in 2014, Californians must bring their own bags to the store, or they can purchase a recyclable bag for ten cents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
5.4 earthquake hits California area damaged in earlier quake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

