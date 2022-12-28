Game in 10: Calle Järnkrok plays his best game as a Maple Leaf, Toronto overcomes iffy goaltending in overtime win over St. Louis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Yardbarker
Streaking Coyotes take aim at another tough opponent in Tampa
The Arizona Coyotes are riding an unusual wave of momentum that, for a downtrodden franchise, is hard to fathom. After yet another victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, the Coyotes will face a second Atlantic Division powerhouse when they put a three-game winning streak on the line against the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon in a New Year's Eve matchup.
Yardbarker
MacKinnon could return to Avalanche lineup on Saturday, no changes for Toronto: Leafs practice notes
After a 6-3 loss to Arizona on Thursday night, the Maple Leafs got back to work with a practice in Denver before their game vs. the Avalanche on Saturday night. It was a rough go versus the Coyotes on Thursday — especially for Matt Murray — who allowed four goals against for the fourth time this season. Toronto led 3-2 before Arizona came back, scoring four unanswered goals (two in an empty net).
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
FOX Sports
Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Yardbarker
What to Expect from Dryden Hunt in his Maple Leafs Debut Against Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. — When Dryden Hunt found out he had been moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he didn’t know whom he had been traded for. He began running down a list of guys who he knew on the team. There was Michael Bunting, he also knew Morgan...
Yardbarker
The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost four consecutive games against the Arizona Coyotes
The Toronto Maple Leafs played four games against the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 calendar year. They lost all four. With their 6–3 win over Toronto on Thursday, Arizona completed its second consecutive series sweep of the Maple Leafs. They defeated the Maple Leafs 2–1 and 5–4 in 2021–22 and previously won 4–2 in Toronto earlier this season.
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
Mikkola, Parayko to see time together along with Leddy, Faulk as Blues look to shore up D
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- In an effort to get some more stability -- and stinginess -- out of their defensive unit, the Blues have divided up their their blue liners. Part of it is out of necessity with Torey Krug out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury, but the other part -- and most ...
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
FOX Sports
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action
Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
markerzone.com
LEAFS HEAD COACH SHELDON KEEFE FINED FOR ABUSE OF OFFICIALS
The NHL announced today that Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for 'demeaning conduct directed at officials' in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe tore into the officiating crew after a blatant high-stick was missed. Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese was on the receiving...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Yardbarker
After his freakout, Canucks' J.T. Miller owes teammate Collin Delia an apology
J.T. Miller owes his Vancouver Canucks teammate Collin Delia an apology. In the closing minutes of Thursday’s matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver was trailing 3-2. And Delia – playing his third game in goal for the Canucks – got stuck in the Vancouver crease, waiting for any sign from the coaching staff to skate off for the extra attacker.
Comments / 0