A look back at 2022, a relatively ‘normal’ year
In 2022, after a chaotic couple of years that included a global pandemic and a historic winter storm, life mostly returned to normal in Austin (whatever normal is). But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t news, so we’re taking a look back at the past year as we look forward to the next. Happy New Year!
Tovo considers changes and challenges after 11 years on Council
After more than a decade on Austin City Council, Kathie Tovo’s view on the nature of elected life is that plenty of day-one priorities and worries for new Council members are likely to remain top concerns for years to come. Take housing availability and homelessness, for example. Tovo thinks...
Leslie Pool is ready to take on more duties in 2023
December was a busy month in the busy year of 2022 for District 7 City Council Member Leslie Pool. As chair of the Council Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee, her most important duty was shepherding through the utility’s rate change, which will bring Austin Energy much-needed revenue but was not popular with some advocates for low-income ratepayers. The utility and Council have been working all year on the update that finally passed on Dec. 8.
Alter highlights efforts to make Austin more resilient
After a tumultuous few years, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter has focused this year on making sure the city is able to weather whatever future shocks may lie ahead, be they public health emergencies, natural disasters or economic distress. “I’ve been really focused on advancing resilience and the long-term health...
'Level the Playing Field': Texas Bills Seek to Regulate Institutions in the Housing Market
While the housing market seems to be cooling off, institutional buyers have been having a field day throughout the pandemic. They’ve been buying up single-family homes as soon as they’re listed, then renting them out. Some say this has driven prices up and made it harder to become a homeowner.
Before passing baton, Kitchen reflects on eight years in the housing trenches
In her eight years on Austin City Council, Ann Kitchen has navigated both the thrills and the growing pains of the second-fastest-growing city in the country. Kitchen has spent 2022 refining policies she hopes will continue to address Austin’s housing crisis well after her departure, when she’ll hand over the reins of District 5 to incoming Council Member Ryan Alter.
Mackenzie Kelly: ‘Hyper-focused on public safety’ in 2023
Over Mackenzie Kelly’s two years as City Council’s lone conservative, she has made a point of finding common ground with those she often disagrees with and avoiding the charged rhetoric employed by politicians at the state and national level. “That’s really been a mainstay of how I’ve conducted...
Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports. A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.
Headlines / Quote of the Week
Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Pythons: In a true Christmas miracle, a 16-foot python who's been roaming Austin since at least July slowed down enough in the cold weather for the Austin Animal Center to catch him. Snow – an albino reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world – was warming up in a Coronado Hills garage.
José Velásquez promises to deliver access to D3 residents
The overarching theme of 2022 for the residents of District 3 was access, according to newly elected City Council Member José Velásquez. Outgoing Council Member Pio Renteria served the central eastside district for eight years and hit his term limit. After a general election with six candidates, Velásquez and community advocate Daniela Silva competed in the December runoff. The heavily endorsed Velásquez won a race that was closer than expected.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit
Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
Vela ready to take action to create more housing in 2023
City Council Member José “Chito” Vela has been hard at work since he was sworn in to the District 4 seat in February following his election in January. He’s been holding down two jobs, serving as a Council member and finishing up his work as an attorney. In mid-December, he had six cases to complete before stepping aside from court appearances.
Renteria reflects on his time on Council as D3 prepares to usher in a new member
On a Thursday afternoon in mid-December, District 3 City Council Member Pio Renteria is packing up his office. Council had its last meeting for the year the week before and now he’s clearing out the space for his successor. “I have so many certificates and all the stuff that...
Fuentes put her focus on working families in 2022
Elected to represent Southeast Austin’s District 2 in 2020, City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has quickly become one of the more accessible and well-known members of the dais within the community. That was intentional, Fuentes told the Austin Monitor. It’s notoriously difficult for residents of Southeast Austin to regularly...
19-year-old political newcomer days away from becoming the new Hays County district clerk
After his successful candidacy, Avrey Anderson faced some backlash for his age and lack of experience. His predecessor, Beverly Crumley, served as the Hays County district clerk for 12 years. She has been working in the district clerk's office for a total of three decades.
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Lack of water, management response continues for Killeen tenants at Stone Hill Apartments
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen resident Lori Keith isn’t the only one still feeling the effects of burst pipes at Stone Hill Apartments. Last Friday, nearby tenants Allani and Scotty Malone experienced flooding in their apartment, too, leaving their carpets soaked and ceiling caved in. They say maintenance came...
