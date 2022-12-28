ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Monitor

A look back at 2022, a relatively 'normal' year

In 2022, after a chaotic couple of years that included a global pandemic and a historic winter storm, life mostly returned to normal in Austin (whatever normal is). But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t news, so we’re taking a look back at the past year as we look forward to the next. Happy New Year!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Leslie Pool is ready to take on more duties in 2023

December was a busy month in the busy year of 2022 for District 7 City Council Member Leslie Pool. As chair of the Council Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee, her most important duty was shepherding through the utility’s rate change, which will bring Austin Energy much-needed revenue but was not popular with some advocates for low-income ratepayers. The utility and Council have been working all year on the update that finally passed on Dec. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Alter highlights efforts to make Austin more resilient

After a tumultuous few years, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter has focused this year on making sure the city is able to weather whatever future shocks may lie ahead, be they public health emergencies, natural disasters or economic distress. “I’ve been really focused on advancing resilience and the long-term health...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Before passing baton, Kitchen reflects on eight years in the housing trenches

In her eight years on Austin City Council, Ann Kitchen has navigated both the thrills and the growing pains of the second-fastest-growing city in the country. Kitchen has spent 2022 refining policies she hopes will continue to address Austin’s housing crisis well after her departure, when she’ll hand over the reins of District 5 to incoming Council Member Ryan Alter.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports. A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Pythons: In a true Christmas miracle, a 16-foot python who's been roaming Austin since at least July slowed down enough in the cold weather for the Austin Animal Center to catch him. Snow – an albino reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world – was warming up in a Coronado Hills garage.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

José Velásquez promises to deliver access to D3 residents

The overarching theme of 2022 for the residents of District 3 was access, according to newly elected City Council Member José Velásquez. Outgoing Council Member Pio Renteria served the central eastside district for eight years and hit his term limit. After a general election with six candidates, Velásquez and community advocate Daniela Silva competed in the December runoff. The heavily endorsed Velásquez won a race that was closer than expected.
AUSTIN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City's Reform Faces Lawsuit

Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Monitor

Vela ready to take action to create more housing in 2023

City Council Member José “Chito” Vela has been hard at work since he was sworn in to the District 4 seat in February following his election in January. He’s been holding down two jobs, serving as a Council member and finishing up his work as an attorney. In mid-December, he had six cases to complete before stepping aside from court appearances.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Fuentes put her focus on working families in 2022

Elected to represent Southeast Austin’s District 2 in 2020, City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has quickly become one of the more accessible and well-known members of the dais within the community. That was intentional, Fuentes told the Austin Monitor. It’s notoriously difficult for residents of Southeast Austin to regularly...
AUSTIN, TX
postnewsgroup.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was 'Superior'

A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
