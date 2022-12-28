Read full article on original website
A look back at 2022, a relatively ‘normal’ year
In 2022, after a chaotic couple of years that included a global pandemic and a historic winter storm, life mostly returned to normal in Austin (whatever normal is). But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t news, so we’re taking a look back at the past year as we look forward to the next. Happy New Year!
Tovo considers changes and challenges after 11 years on Council
After more than a decade on Austin City Council, Kathie Tovo’s view on the nature of elected life is that plenty of day-one priorities and worries for new Council members are likely to remain top concerns for years to come. Take housing availability and homelessness, for example. Tovo thinks...
Ellis to push for more progress on housing in 2023
Fresh off the heels of a decisive reelection win, City Council Member Paige Ellis is ready to hit the ground running in 2023 with initiatives related to housing, transportation and workforce retention. Ellis won reelection with 58 percent of the vote in November, avoiding a runoff. She told the Austin...
In D5, Ryan Alter hopes to bring momentum to city operations
Ryan Alter will bring a state-level perspective to City Hall next year when he takes over representing District 5 from Ann Kitchen, the two-term City Council member who was term-limited and unable to run in November. As a policy analyst and legal staffer for a number of state senators in...
Austin Water, which has issued three boil-water notices in four years, gets a new leader
Lee esta historia en español. City Manager Spencer Cronk has chosen Shay Ralls Roalson to be the next director of Austin Water. Roalson, the first woman to hold the role, will replace the former leader of the city-owned water utility who resigned in February after an error at a treatment facility forced Austin residents to boil their water for three days.
Before passing baton, Kitchen reflects on eight years in the housing trenches
In her eight years on Austin City Council, Ann Kitchen has navigated both the thrills and the growing pains of the second-fastest-growing city in the country. Kitchen has spent 2022 refining policies she hopes will continue to address Austin’s housing crisis well after her departure, when she’ll hand over the reins of District 5 to incoming Council Member Ryan Alter.
Williamson County director named Texas Juvenile Justice Board chair
Gov. Greg Abbott has named Scott Matthew, the Executive Director and Chief Juvenile Probation Officer of Williamson County Juvenile Services, as the new Chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board.
Mackenzie Kelly: ‘Hyper-focused on public safety’ in 2023
Over Mackenzie Kelly’s two years as City Council’s lone conservative, she has made a point of finding common ground with those she often disagrees with and avoiding the charged rhetoric employed by politicians at the state and national level. “That’s really been a mainstay of how I’ve conducted...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
19-year-old political newcomer days away from becoming the new Hays County district clerk
After his successful candidacy, Avrey Anderson faced some backlash for his age and lack of experience. His predecessor, Beverly Crumley, served as the Hays County district clerk for 12 years. She has been working in the district clerk's office for a total of three decades.
Renteria reflects on his time on Council as D3 prepares to usher in a new member
On a Thursday afternoon in mid-December, District 3 City Council Member Pio Renteria is packing up his office. Council had its last meeting for the year the week before and now he’s clearing out the space for his successor. “I have so many certificates and all the stuff that...
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports. A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Vela ready to take action to create more housing in 2023
City Council Member José “Chito” Vela has been hard at work since he was sworn in to the District 4 seat in February following his election in January. He’s been holding down two jobs, serving as a Council member and finishing up his work as an attorney. In mid-December, he had six cases to complete before stepping aside from court appearances.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigations into Atmos Energy after natural gas outages
Gov. Greg Abbott shared he sent two letters Wednesday to Attorney General Ken Paxton and Christi Craddick, the chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas. He asked each of their offices to look into what he called "failures by Atmos to provide adequate residential and commercial gas service."
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
postnewsgroup.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
José Velásquez promises to deliver access to D3 residents
The overarching theme of 2022 for the residents of District 3 was access, according to newly elected City Council Member José Velásquez. Outgoing Council Member Pio Renteria served the central eastside district for eight years and hit his term limit. After a general election with six candidates, Velásquez and community advocate Daniela Silva competed in the December runoff. The heavily endorsed Velásquez won a race that was closer than expected.
