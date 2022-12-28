ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Albany, NY Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
ALBANY, NY
NBC Washington

Woman, 2 Men Accused in Northern Virginia Cash for Gold Scheme

Three people accused of intimidating a man and forcing him to drain his bank accounts in Fairfax County, Virginia, in October likely committed similar crimes, police say, and authorities are asking for any other victims to come forward. A man was driving on Interstate 495 Oct. 29 when he stopped...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Migrants Dropped at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve in Historic Cold Weather

The White House placed the blame on Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling it a "cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt" Three buses dropped off dozens of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington D.C. as the area experienced record low temperatures on Saturday night, per NBC News.  About 140 migrants from countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean arrived in D.C. from Texas, Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network organizer Madhvi Bahl told NBC News, calling the incident "awful." Some of the migrants that arrived had to...
TEXAS STATE
WUSA9

'How did this happen?' Family of slain DC teen asks public for help

WASHINGTON — A grieving family is asking for the public’s help. It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Akira Wilson was shot and killed inside a Capitol Hill hotel. D.C. Police released a surveillance picture of the person they believe pulled the trigger. Still, there have been no arrests, despite a $25,000 reward. Thursday, the family made an emotional plea for answers.
WASHINGTON, DC
New Pittsburgh Courier

This Week In Black History December 21-27, 2022

1865—Following the example set by Mississippi, South Carolina on this day enacted a series of “Black Codes.” The codes displayed a White Southern obsession with three things after losing the Civil War. 1) They still desperately wanted to control Blacks. The primary method was forcing the now landless and money-less ex-slaves to sign “labor contracts” with White employers, which were so strict that they came close to re-instituting slavery. 2) They were obsessed with preventing sexual relations between Blacks and Whites. This took the form of banning interracial marriages and relationships. 3) They wanted to retard Black economic progress with a series of measures designed to require that Blacks work for Whites and not establish their own businesses. The codes barred Blacks from even selling farm products without the permission of a White employer. Fortunately, many of the codes were never fully enforced because Northern troops occupied the South and voided many of the “Black Codes.”
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Virginia Rapper Sentenced To 5 Months For Capitol Riot Album Art

A Virginia rapper by the name of Bugzie The Don was sentenced to five months in prison Monday (Dec. 19) after entering a guilty plea in connection to January 2021’s U.S. Capitol riot. He’s being detained for his album cover art that features an image from the unforgettable incident. Bugzie the Don, born Antionne Brodnax, photoshopped himself smoking on top of a truck while the Capitol riot took place in the background. The graphic was then utilized as the cover art to his 2021 album The Capital.More from VIBE.comCardi B Appears In Court As $5M Tattoo Cover Art Trial BeginsBlack Mother Delivers...
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Furries?

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
tourcounsel.com

Arundel Mills | Shopping mall in Maryland

In Washington DC there is no outlet as such, but there are very close. Arundel Mills is one of the best outlets near the US capital, and combines both regular price and discount stores. There are many options for shopping in this mall that is less than an hour from...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy