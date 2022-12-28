Read full article on original website
Albany, NY Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
NBC Washington
Woman, 2 Men Accused in Northern Virginia Cash for Gold Scheme
Three people accused of intimidating a man and forcing him to drain his bank accounts in Fairfax County, Virginia, in October likely committed similar crimes, police say, and authorities are asking for any other victims to come forward. A man was driving on Interstate 495 Oct. 29 when he stopped...
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
Migrants Dropped at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve in Historic Cold Weather
The White House placed the blame on Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling it a "cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt" Three buses dropped off dozens of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington D.C. as the area experienced record low temperatures on Saturday night, per NBC News. About 140 migrants from countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean arrived in D.C. from Texas, Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network organizer Madhvi Bahl told NBC News, calling the incident "awful." Some of the migrants that arrived had to...
Girl Scout mom kicked out of Radio City and barred from seeing Rockettes after facial recognition tech identified her
An attorney from a law firm suing the parent company of Radio City Music Hall was kicked out of the venue after facial recognition technology identified her when she tried to see a Rockettes performance with her daughter and a pack of Girl Scouts. Kelly Conlon, a senior associate with...
New York City wants to pay someone up to $170,000 per year to exterminate rats
New York City is hiring and hoping someone can help them with their rodent problem. That’s right, they have a rat infestation and are willing to pay between $120,00 to $170,000 a year for someone to exterminate the rodents.
'How did this happen?' Family of slain DC teen asks public for help
WASHINGTON — A grieving family is asking for the public’s help. It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Akira Wilson was shot and killed inside a Capitol Hill hotel. D.C. Police released a surveillance picture of the person they believe pulled the trigger. Still, there have been no arrests, despite a $25,000 reward. Thursday, the family made an emotional plea for answers.
New Pittsburgh Courier
This Week In Black History December 21-27, 2022
1865—Following the example set by Mississippi, South Carolina on this day enacted a series of “Black Codes.” The codes displayed a White Southern obsession with three things after losing the Civil War. 1) They still desperately wanted to control Blacks. The primary method was forcing the now landless and money-less ex-slaves to sign “labor contracts” with White employers, which were so strict that they came close to re-instituting slavery. 2) They were obsessed with preventing sexual relations between Blacks and Whites. This took the form of banning interracial marriages and relationships. 3) They wanted to retard Black economic progress with a series of measures designed to require that Blacks work for Whites and not establish their own businesses. The codes barred Blacks from even selling farm products without the permission of a White employer. Fortunately, many of the codes were never fully enforced because Northern troops occupied the South and voided many of the “Black Codes.”
Virginia Rapper Sentenced To 5 Months For Capitol Riot Album Art
A Virginia rapper by the name of Bugzie The Don was sentenced to five months in prison Monday (Dec. 19) after entering a guilty plea in connection to January 2021’s U.S. Capitol riot. He’s being detained for his album cover art that features an image from the unforgettable incident. Bugzie the Don, born Antionne Brodnax, photoshopped himself smoking on top of a truck while the Capitol riot took place in the background. The graphic was then utilized as the cover art to his 2021 album The Capital.More from VIBE.comCardi B Appears In Court As $5M Tattoo Cover Art Trial BeginsBlack Mother Delivers...
Dozens Of Migrants Were Dropped At Kamala Harris’ House In DC & Texas Did It To Make A Point
United States Vice President Kamala Harris received unexpected guests on Christmas Eve as buses dropped off dozens of migrants traveling from Texas in front of her residence in Washington, D.C. The temperatures at night were below the teens. According to D.C.’s local station 7News, some people were seen leaving the...
Overheard In D.C.: Furries?
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Massachusetts man, son of famous American painter, convicted on four charges in Jan. 6 protests
Vincent Gillespie, 61, was found guilty on four charges related to his storming of the U.S. Capitol last January. Gillespie is the son of famous postwar painter Gregory Gillespie.
tourcounsel.com
Arundel Mills | Shopping mall in Maryland
In Washington DC there is no outlet as such, but there are very close. Arundel Mills is one of the best outlets near the US capital, and combines both regular price and discount stores. There are many options for shopping in this mall that is less than an hour from...
He's going to be a member of Congress. He got denied for an apartment in Washington, D.C.
Maxwell Frost made history as the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. That didn’t help him get an apartment in the nation’s capital.
