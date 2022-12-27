Read full article on original website
Rain and wind threaten to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Las Vegas
The question is not if it will rain on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, but when. 13 Action News meteorologists say rain is most likely between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled. Glittering Lights provided...
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
Jerry's Forecast: Friday, Dec. 30, 4:45 p.m.
Stay up-to-date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. Visitors voice safety concerns after incidents on …. Safety on Fremont Street is top of mind ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations after two separate incidents left two people dead and two others hurt this week. Las Vegas police investigate shooting...
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 3:01AM PST until January 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In. California, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave. Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County,. Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead National. Recreation...
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Trash piles as visitors travel to Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter weather in the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas means plenty of visitors, congested roads and a lot of trash left behind by visitors. Plastic bags, food containers, and even broken sleds are many of the things left behind on Lee Canyon. Despite popular belief, the trash doesn’t go […]
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Wind forecast plays part in decision to launch NYE fireworks in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve nears in Las Vegas, attention turns to the weather forecast — an important factor in the mega-fireworks show that goes off at midnight. A wind threshold of 15 mph plays a part each year in the decision to launch...
Southwest Airline chaos continues
Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it...
7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
Seven people have been injured in the hard landing of a Grand Canyon tour helicopter at a Las Vegas-area airport.
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
Family misses Christmas due to chaos with Southwest flight
Brian Costello and his family spent four days in Las Vegas besides Chicago with his family for Christmas due to the chaos of canceled flights from Southwest Airlines. Now he and many others are trying to navigate the refund process.
NWS Las Vegas: Southwest winds could reach 40 mph, gusts up to 65 mph
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The weather service said there will be southwest winds that can reach up to 30 to 40 mph. Gusts can reach speeds of 55 to 65 mph. The areas...
Southwest Airlines scraps 2,360 flights but plans to return to normal operations Friday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines released a statement Thursday saying it plans “to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, Dec. 30.”. The announcement comes after a week of chaos for thousands of passengers who found themselves stranded at various airports, including in Las Vegas, when Southwest Airlines canceled around two-thirds of its flights initially due to weather and then operational issues.
‘Wait your turn,’ Las Vegas officials remind locals, visitors of pedestrian safety ahead of NYE festivities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days before hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, a woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. The two pedestrians were walking against a don’t cross signal around […]
