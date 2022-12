WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Roberts had 23 points and Chris Mann buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to rally Army to an 80-78 victory over Lehigh in a Patriot League opener on Friday night. Roberts shot 7 for 8 (5 for 5 from 3-point range)...

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO