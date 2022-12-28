NEW YORK — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Thursday night.Ilya Sorokin finished with 20 saves as the Islanders won their third straight game."That's the way we want to play, be hard to play against," Pageau said. "When you play well defensively, I always thought that creates offense. ... Every team has good players, it's the NHL, the best league in the world. You can't take any team lightly. They are a hard-working team, well-coached. I thought we did what we had to do to...

ELMONT, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO