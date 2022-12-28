James Gunn is clearing things up about the fate of HBO Max’s Green Lantern series which has been in development for years now. After a publication said that the show had been scrapped and would no longer move forward, the new DC Studios co-head debunked the rumor and called it “fake.” The Green Lantern series has been in development since 2019 with Arrow producer Greg Berlanti behind the project. In October of this year, it was reported that the focus of the show had shifted. Originally, the series would center on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine...

3 DAYS AGO