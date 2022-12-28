Read full article on original website
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
‘The Wedding Veil’: Lacey Chabert Reunites With Autumn Reeser and Ali Sweeney for a Second Hallmark Trilogy
A second trilogy of 'Wedding Veil' movies with Lacey Chabert, Ali Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser will air on Hallmark Channel in January 2023.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
Antonio Banderas Reveals Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson's Sweet Nickname for Him
Watch: Antonio Banderas Talks Friendship With Salma Hayek. Antonio Banderas may no longer be married to Dakota Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith, but the two have maintained their stepfather-stepdaughter relationship over the years. The Puss in Boots star shared several of their sweet memories on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, including the adorable nickname Dakota dubbed him.
‘'The Conners’ Fans Will Finally Meet Dan’s New, Funny Mother-in-Law Doris!
Roseanne stans initially tuned into the 2017 reboot, The Conners, to catch up on the beloved TV family. However, they stayed long after ABC fired Roseanne Barr following her alleged racist tweets. Article continues below advertisement. Since Roseanne was killed off the sitcom, viewers have watched the family evolve and...
Justin Hartley's The Never Game Ordered to Series at CBS
CBS is 100-percent ready to play The Never Game, having given a series order to Justin Hartley‘s This Is Us follow-up. Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver and on track to debut during the 2023-24 TV season, The Never Game stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. The cast also includes Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong-willed mother; Robin Weigert (Jessica Jones,...
The Irrational, Starring Jesse L. Martin, Gets Series Order at NBC
As one door closes, another opens. With The Flash‘s final, truncated season fast approaching, Jesse L. Martin’s NBC crime drama The Irrational has been ordered to series. Ordered as a pilot back in April — just as news broke that Martin was stepping down to recurring status on The CW’s The Flash, where since Day 1 he has played lawman Joe West — The Irrational follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who offers up his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to help solve an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. The cast also includes...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
James J. Murakami Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Deadwood’ Art Director Was 91
James J. Murakami, an art director who received an Emmy award for his work on the HBO western drama Deadwood, has died. He was 91. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Murakami passed away on Thursday, December 15, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, as confirmed by his wife, Ginger.
Jake Weber Books Trip to NCIS: Hawai'i as Ex-Agent Holding a Grudge
Jake Weber will guest-star on CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i later this season — though for his character and at least one Special Agent, it will not be “happy to see me.” TVLine has learned that Weber — whose many TV credits include Medium, Homeland and 13 Reasons Why — will appear in the second season’s 14th episode as Jim Carter, a former NCIS agent who is now head of security at a university. Jim prides himself on being a “good cop,” but he’s also gruff, arrogant and openly despises authority — traits that led to his downfall at NCIS after Jane Tennant...
Jessica Chastain changed a scene in George & Tammy that ‘deeply disturbed’ her
Jessica Chastain has spoken about changing a “deeply disturbing” scene in George & Tammy.Chastain and Michael Shannon star as country music power couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the recently released series.In the first episode of the series, Wynette is still married to her soon-to-be ex-husband Don Chapel.Chastain – who also serves as a producer on the show – told Marie Claire that the script initially saw Jones attempt to get Wynette alone by distracting Chapel with an escort.The scene, however, “disturbed” Chastain to the point that she wanted it to be altered.“I read it, and I was...
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
James Gunn Responds To Claim HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Has Been Axed
James Gunn is clearing things up about the fate of HBO Max’s Green Lantern series which has been in development for years now. After a publication said that the show had been scrapped and would no longer move forward, the new DC Studios co-head debunked the rumor and called it “fake.” The Green Lantern series has been in development since 2019 with Arrow producer Greg Berlanti behind the project. In October of this year, it was reported that the focus of the show had shifted. Originally, the series would center on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine...
‘The Vampire Diaries’: Elena and Stefan Were ‘The Anchor of the Show,’ Says Showrunner
'The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Kevin Williamson once said Elena and Stefan were the 'anchor of the show' and that all changed with Nina Dobrev's exit.
Ed Helms says 'tornado of fame' after The Hangover caused career anxiety and 'total loss of control'
Ed Helms has opened up about the challenges of fame following the success of the buddy comedy The Hangover. The comedian starred as Stu, the responsible and uptight dentist in the 2009 film that follows a group of groomsmen who must track down their pal before his wedding following a wild jaunt through Vegas. While Helms was already well known prior to the film thanks to his stint as a correspondent on Jon Stewart's Daily Show and as Andy Bernard on The Office, he said he chartered new territory post-Hangover.
‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo is a ‘Huge Wes Bentley Fan,’ Teases Jamie Dutton’s Arc in Season 5
Like the rest of us, Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo is anxious to see how Jamie Dutton’s impeachment-laden takedown of John Dutton is going to go. When we last left the Duttons in Season 5, Episode 7, Jamie (Wes Bentley) was rehearsing his big speech; the one he aims to harpoon at adoptive father and current Governor of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). As he read it to adversary-turned-fling Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) like a child grasping for approval, the mid-season finale’s conflict became clear. And Summer Higgins actor Piper Perabo is all for it – just as much for Bentley as the plotline itself.
Michelle Trachtenberg Just Made Her Gossip Girl Return
The Upper East Side should prepare for some sparks, because Georgina is back. The villainous socialite, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, made her debut on HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot Dec. 29, and...
