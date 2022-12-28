Read full article on original website
Related
leelanauticker.com
Giant Pumpkins And Expensive Houses: The Tale Of 2022 In Leelanau County, As Told By The Numbers
A giant pumpkin, a winery hitting record numbers nearly 50 years after opening its doors, and the most expensive home purchases in all of northwest Lower Michigan: These are a few of the eye-popping numbers that help tell the story of Leelanau County in 2023. Read on for a numerical breakdown of just a few of the things that make this place fascinating.
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
CherryT Ball Drop is Back This Year with Some Changes
The CherryT Ball Drop is on Saturday in downtown Traverse City. The annual event has been going strong for 13 years, helping locals and visitors celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new one. “Around 4:30 pm on Saturday, we will start to close down one...
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the December 20 to December 27 call reports. 1:20:59am 12/20/2022 Alarm Elmwood Twp., EPS residential intrusion. 2:49:17pm 12/20/2022 Animal Control...
New pop-up Italian restaurant opens at Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - If one of your goals for the winter is getting cozy and having fun experiences, you can join us in being intrigued by Northern Michigan’s newest pop-up restaurant - and its tempting menu. Bella Sorpresa - which means “Beautiful Surprise” - is the new Italian...
Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County
An Indiana man was killed after a snowmobile crash in Wexford County, officials said. On Monday, Greg Longbrake was driving his snowmobile on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township. State police say he lost control and hit a tree. They say speed is believed to be...
Comments / 0