Leelanau County, MI

leelanauticker.com

Giant Pumpkins And Expensive Houses: The Tale Of 2022 In Leelanau County, As Told By The Numbers

A giant pumpkin, a winery hitting record numbers nearly 50 years after opening its doors, and the most expensive home purchases in all of northwest Lower Michigan: These are a few of the eye-popping numbers that help tell the story of Leelanau County in 2023. Read on for a numerical breakdown of just a few of the things that make this place fascinating.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the December 20 to December 27 call reports. 1:20:59am 12/20/2022 Alarm Elmwood Twp., EPS residential intrusion. 2:49:17pm 12/20/2022 Animal Control...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

