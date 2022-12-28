When the world never stops questioning you, do you refuse to answer... or do you play along to get what you want? These questions are at the heart of Framing Agnes, an award-winning documentary about the legacy of a young trans woman in the 1950s who was forced to choose between access and honesty. The film uses the format of a talk show to reenact interviews with the eponymous Agnes and five other trans people – conversations based on newly discovered case files from a decades-old gender clinic at UCLA.

