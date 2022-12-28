Area police reports

Defiance police---

Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m., at Clinton and Fifth streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Alexandra McGregor, 18, New Bavaria, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Charles Koch, 85, 909 Corwin St. Both vehicles had disabling damage.

Dec. 20, 5:27 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, an unidentified eastbound vehicle attempted a left turn and struck a northbound bicycle driven by Leif Radewahn, 54, Jefferson Avenue. Radewahn sustained minor injuries because of the accident and was treated by Defiance Fire Department. His bicycle had heavy damage.

Thursday, 2:39 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Dayna Kirk, 40, 943 Wilhelm St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Madilynn Zapata, 17, 312 Osceola Ave. Zapata's vehicle had light damage and Kirk's had heavy damage. Kirk was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Saturday, 5:01 p.m., at North Clinton Street, north of Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Cecilia Giebler, 67, 315 Fifth St., attempted to change lanes and struck the front of a vehicle driven by McKenzie Ybarra, 21, 23226 Elliott Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Giebler was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 6:23 p.m., at County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Beth Tobias, 55, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 9:02 p.m., at 111 E. Maple St., Deshler, Andrew Bowerman, 49, Deshler, was arrested for a violation of protection order and taken to CCNO.

Paulding sheriff---

Sunday, 4:45 p.m., on County Road 138 in Brown Township, at 20144 Road 138, a vehicle driven by Micheal Schlegel, 43, Oakwood, backed from a private parking lot and struck a northbound vehicle driven by James Foltz, 54, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage and Schlegel was cited for improper backing.

Monday, 9:38 a.m., on County Road 87, about 900 feet north of County Road 176 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dale Steel, 44, Cecil, crossed over the center line and left the eastern side of the roadway where it struck a road sign. The vehicle had moderate damage and Steel was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 6 p.m., on County Road 72, east of County Road 55 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Riley Daeger, 18, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton sheriff---

Thursday, 5:18 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Topp, 45, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.